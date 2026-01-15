Why Should More Irish Boxers Choose Thailand as a Training Location?

It’s not just Muay Thai fighters like Jonathan Haggerty who regularly fly out to Thailand for training camps. Now, a large number of boxers are turning to the Southeast Asian country as the place to go to get fighting fit.

Tyson Fury has chosen Thailand as the place to mount his comeback to the ring, and he was recently seen dragging a tree through a field as part of his conditioning. For boxers who want to try rigorous sessions and unconventional training techniques like this, Thailand is arguably the best place to do so.

Thai Training Camps are Notoriously Rigorous

One of the biggest reasons why fighters are flocking to Thailand is because of the sheer intensity of the training environment. The country’s national sport is Muay Thai, and there are countless gyms with professional fighters up and down the country. You don’t have to do Muay Thai at these spots if you prefer to focus on boxing, as many of them train traditional boxing and MMA as well.

Regardless of the martial art you choose to train while at these gyms, though, you will be faced with the same workload throughout the day. A fight camp in Thailand will typically involve two training sessions each day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. These start with a long run, followed by pad work, bag work, sparring and strength training. Fighters are pushed to their limits, with only one day off each week.

Thailand is One of the Best Places to Unwind After a Heavy Session

Along with being one of the top locations for training, Thailand is popular among fighters who want to maximise their downtime. Fight camps are all about rest and recovery before sessions, and there’s arguably nowhere better to do that than on a Thai island with an ocean view. The country is also famous for its spas and massage parlours, meaning that it’s easy to unwind.

More people than ever know about this relaxing side to the country thanks to mainstream entertainment, which often reflects this.

Good Place to Learn Different Styles and Techniques

When fighters travel to Thailand, they often find themselves surrounded by experts who have completely different ideas to those in Ireland. They have varying techniques, and sometimes you can learn minor adaptations to your style and training that give you an advantage in your fights.

For example, the extra core conditioning that Muay Thai focuses on is designed to allow fighters to absorb more body punches. This can help boxers who want to fight with a more aggressive style, as they may find less of a need to block low punches.

Muay Thai sparring tends to be more playful, focusing on technique rather than power. Having fun while sparring can sometimes give boxers a renewed passion for the sport, as hard sparring tends to take its toll.

For fighters who want to become the best versions of themselves, Thailand is one of the greatest places to do so. Along with a wide range of excellent gyms with professional trainers, it’s such a wonderful place to recover between sessions.