‘Difficult’ But ‘Neccsary’ – Lewis Crocker On Billy Nelson Split

Lewis Crocker insists his decision to part ways from coach Billy Nelson was driven by a desire to improve rather than any breakdown in their relationship.

The Holy Trinity graduate confirmed he had left the Scottish-based coach earlier this month.

The split came less than four months after the Belfast fighter produced the defining performance of his career, defeating Paddy Donovan to claim the IBF world title with Nelson in his corner. That Windsor Park victory not only crowned the Belfast boxer as a world champion but also represented the peak of a highly successful partnership that began in early 2023.

Under Nelson’s guidance, the Matchroom puncher went a perfect eight fights unbeaten, while climbing steadily towards world level. Their run culminated in the dramatic Real Deal win, a result that reverberated throughout Irish boxing and cemented Crocker as a genuine force at 147 pounds.

As with every boxing breakup, be it coaching or managerial, there is a fallout and a search to attribute blame from those looking in from the outside.

In this case, Crocker isn’t looking for a fight or to point the figure. Put simply he says he made a move he felt was neccessary.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title 13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker with Coach Billy Nelson after his split Points Victory win

“Look it was a very, very tough decision to make,” Crocker said. “I was very comfortable in Scotland and I have very, very good friends there and everything was sorted for me. By no way was it an easy decision for me to make.

“Maybe it was too comfortable and I needed to push myself out of my comfort zone and almost make a fresh start because I feel like I’ve got a lot to improve on and I could be better in a lot of aspects.”

The move prompted a strong response from Nelson, who said that he felt insulted by suggestions Crocker had taken the partnership as far as it could go, while also questioning the credentials of Crocker’s new coaching setup.

However, Crocker was keen to stress that he has never publicly criticised Nelson and believes the situation has been fuelled by social media commentary rather than his own words.

“I’ve seen that he’s said things and he’s said that I’ve said things. But I’ve never said anything,” Crocker explained. “People say things on Twitter and he bites. I think it’s quite silly.

“I remember the first Walker fight, all I saw was about leaving Billy. The first Donovan fight, I didn’t see one comment telling me to stay with Billy and I stuck with Billy after that,” he said.

“It was a big decision to make and I stuck with him then. If I feel as a fighter that I can be better … I’m only going to be fighting world-class fighters from now on and I don’t want to be going in there knowing I’m not a 100 per cent version of myself.”

The Jamie Conlan managed world champion repeatedly emphasised his respect and affection for Nelson, and wants it known he is grateful for the Scots input in his career.

“No disrespect to Billy, I love Billy and I’ve never said a bad word about Billy at all. I don’t know where he’s getting that from and I think he should stop reading comments on Twitter.

“He took me in a couple of years ago in Scotland and it was a very hard decision to make. I could have sat there in Scotland comfortably but I have a new start here — a fresh gym, fresh house and everything’s different.”

With a world title now around his waist, the Belfast favourite, who will now be trained by Huzaifah Iqbal, believes the timing is right to embrace change and challenge himself further.

“Starting the new year as world champion — new year, new coach, fresh start,” he said. “I have big plans ahead and I know I’m going to show the world how good a fighter I can be and will be.”