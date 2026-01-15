Belfast v Dublin – Anthony Cacace Hails All Irish Feel Ahead to World Title Fight

You wait forever for an all-Irish world title fight, and then two come along at once!

Well, that’s if you look at things through an Anthony Cacace perspective.

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan made history when they contested the first-ever world title fight with Irishmen in both the red and blue corners at Windsor Park as recently as September – and the wait for a second one is short, as a couple of months suggest the former world champion.

Cacace looks to become a two-time world champion and make a real legacy move when he challenges Jazza Dickens for the WBA world title in Dublin on March 14.

Dickens is from Liverpool but has strong Dublin connections, having trained in Ballyfermot and has applied for a BUI licence.

Indeed, he’s changed his name to ‘Seamus’ for the upcoming fight and according to his challenger is as Irish as they come.

“I respect Jazza, he is a great fighter and a good lad. I feel like I am fighting another Irish lad, I feel like he is from Dublin,” says Cacace before suffesting the fight should go the way of most domestic bouts.

“Full respect to him, I can tell you all now that it is going to be an absolute war and a great fight.

DUBLIN, IRELAND. JAN 13: Jazza Dickens & Anthony Cacace face off. Launch Press Conference for Jazza Dickens v Anthony Cacace at the Gibson Hotel, Dublin, Ireland on the 13th January 2026 ahead of their WBA World Super Featherweight Championship fight as part of Queensberry Promotions St Patricks Day Weekend boxing show scheduled in Dublin on the 14th March 2026. Credit: Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

“Just listening to him talking, he is very passionate and a holy man. I know he is a good fella as well and he is a great fighter. I think this is, easily, going to be my hardest fight to date. Jazza is a WBA world champion, and that is something we all dream of.”

While it was all smiles and respect at the press conference, the Belfast fighter indicated things would be different once the first bell rang.

“If I have to die in the ring, I’ll die. And I feel like Jazza is the exact same as me. It makes for an absolute war. We are going to give you all a night you will remember, 100%.”