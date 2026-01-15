‘Up The Flats’ – Seamus Dickens Plays Irish Card Ahead of World Title Fight

Pierce O’Leary won’t be the only fighter coming home on March 14 suggests Jazza Dickens.

‘Big Bang’ fights for the first time in Dublin when he trades leather with Mark Chamberlain at the 3 Arena on Queensberry’s St Patrick’s weekend bill.

It’s a massive occasion for Sheriff Street native, as he fights in front of his home faithful for the first time and takes the first step toward being a capital regular.

It’s also a massive night for Dickens and due to his love affair with Dublin, the WBA title holder says his title defence against Anthony Cacace is a homecoming of sorts for him too.

“Seamus Jazza O’Dickens was my name when I was here years ago then I went to Dubai so I had to change it,” said the boxer who used to train in Ballyfermot this week.

“Now I am back I am Seamus again. The respect is unbelievable and this feels like a homecoming to me, with everyone coming over from Liverpool. I am very, very blessed to be in this position.

“It is great to see Ireland thriving. Look at the city of Dublin and it is a shame that the boxing hasn’t been here when you’ve got the amateur clubs who have kept putting the work in. It has nearly been here time and again and now it is a great to see it back. I am very proud of the city and I class it as a second home to me.”

DUBLIN, IRELAND. JAN 13: Launch Press Conference for Jazza Dickens v Anthony Cacace at the Gibson Hotel, Dublin, Ireland on the 13th January 2026 ahead of their WBA World Super Featherweight Championship fight as part of Queensberry Promotions St Patricks Day Weekend boxing show scheduled in Dublin on the 14th March 2026. Credit: Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

The Liverpudlian and Cacace were respectful and even pleasant with each other at press conference to launch a stacked fight night.

“I am very grateful to be sharing the ring with Anto and the pleasure is all mine to be sharing the ring with such a great champion,” commented the southpaw.

“I am grateful to Frank Warren and Queensberry for getting it together here and I am grateful to my team and the high lord who has took me from nothing in life and made me champion of the world,” he added before discussing being upgraded from interim to world Champ.

“I don’t feel nothing [about being upgraded from Interim champion], you can’t tell me I am not a world champion because I am. I am just like to fight, whether it is in an alleyway or for a world title. A fight is a fight, as soon as you get in the ring the belt has gone anyway and you’ve got to win it back anyway.”