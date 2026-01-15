Bright Lights Beckon for Bobbi Flood Ahead of 3Arena Debut

For Cabra’s Bobbi Flood, there couldn’t be a better stage to make his professional debut than the 3Arena, as the decorated amateur prepares to take his first steps in the paid ranks since signing with Queensberry Promotions back in November.

The highly rated prospect announced himself with intent at his first-ever press conference, outlining ambitious goals for the early years of his pro career, making it clear that simply turning professional isn’t the end goal.

“My goal is like every other young boxer. Undisputed. I’m giving myself five years to win a world title. It doesn’t matter which one. I’m giving myself five years to win one,” said Flood.

Debuting on home soil and featuring on one of the most stacked Irish cards in history, the 10-time National Champion, shares the bill with fellow Dubliners Pierce O’Leary, Jono Carroll, Thomas Carty and Adam Olaniyan, an occasion he admitted that has only added to the excitement surrounding his transition into the pro ranks.

“It’s a home city debut, I couldn’t have asked for a better show to debut on… myself and Pierce are from the same area, Jono as well” he said. “So for us to be on the same card is unbelievable. I really am looking forward to it.”

The 20-year-old enters the professional level with an extensive amateur pedigree, having won 10 Irish titles, claiming gold at the European Youth Championships, as well as a bronze at the European U23 Championship.

Flood has surrounded himself with proven experience as he begins his prosperous professional journey, training under renowned coach Stephen Smith alongside former world champion Callum Smith.

“The Smith brothers are 100%, they know their stuff” said the Queensberry prospect. “Stephen Smith is one of the best coaches in the world. To have Callum in the same gym as well, we’re very similar in style. I just like picking up the little things he does and improving on them.”

While the Olympic route was once his ambition, Flood explained that changes to the amateur weight structure ultimately fast-tracked his jump to pro.

“The dream was always the Olympics, but then they changed the weights,” he said. “Holding 70kg for three years would’ve been tough on the body and the mind, and moving up to 80kg wouldn’t have been healthy. Everything just fell into place at the perfect time.”