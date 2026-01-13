‘We’re Going for Glory This Year’ – Mark Dunlop on Colm Murphy’s Dual Title Push

Mark Dunlop says plans for Colm “Posh Boy” Murphy’s world title showdown with Jono Carroll in March were agreed well before Christmas, but were kept under wraps as the focus remains on Murphy’s Commonwealth title fight at the end of this month.

Speaking with Irish-Boxing.com at today’s Dickens – Cacace press conference, the MHD Promotions boss outlined the dual plan, with Murphy set to contest for the vacant Commonwealth against Saleh Kassim in Belfast on January 31st before stepping up for world honours on Paddy’s Weekend in Dublin.

“We’ve been sitting on the deal here since before Christmas, probably mid-December” Dunlop told Irish-Boxing.com. “But what is more important to me at this stage is Colm winning the Commonwealth title on the 31st, because we’re going for glory this year.”

Dunlop explained that the decision to delay the announcement of the huge bout in March was strategic, ensuring nothing distracted from Murphy’s immediate task.

“We said we would say nothing until my show was well ahead… and it’s nearly sold out now” he said. “All eyes are going to be on the 31st, people are going to want to see Colm get through it, then come down here (Dublin) and win two major titles in six weeks.”

When asked about the pressure that lies on his prospect, Dunlop dismissed the notion of it while acknowledging the challenge that lies ahead.

“The only pressure on us is winning on the 31st because it propels him to the next level… we’re confident we can do it, but it’s not going to be easy, we’ve a tough African coming to make a name for himself,” said Dunlop.

Looking ahead at the step up against Carroll, Dunlop highlighted the scale of the moment from Murphy’s perspective.

“Colm said to me on the way down the road, ‘it’s crazy that I’m fighting Jono Carroll, I hadn’t even started boxing when he won Prizefighter’ that’s the crazy thing about boxing,” he said.

Dunlop had the height of praise for the 25-year-old, commending his work ethic and insisting that his success has been earned through graft rather than gifted.

“Nobody trains harder than him,” he proclaimed. “Once that bell goes, he’s an animal… you dont get gifted titles, and he’s won four already.”