Frustrated Caroline Dubois accuses Katie Taylor of holding titles ‘hostage’

Caroline Dubois has accused Katie Taylor of holding her world title dream hostage.

Dubois fights Maira Moneo for the WBC’s interim lightweight world crown on Saturday August 3, live on Sky Sports but has wants to win the title outright.

However, the Shane McGuigan trained lightweight says she can’t become world championship at 135lbs, as she is stuck in a traffic jam behind the Irish great.

“You’ve got the veteran holding on to the belt that they haven’t fought for in over a year. It’s frustrating for people like me because we’re just waiting around for what somebody else decides,” Dubois told Sky Sports.

Two-weight undisputed world champion Taylor is currently campaigning at 140lbs were she will defend all four of that weight class’s titles live on Netflix against old rival Amanda Serrano in November.

It’s unsure whether or not she will move back down the scales after, although it has been suggested it’s about big-name bouts and not accolades for the game-changing Irish fighter.

If that is the case and Dubios continues to build her reputation and profile, she may just talk herself into the biggest fight in women’s boxing.

“She’s holding the belts hostage, so frustrating for someone like me, frustrating for people in my position but we’re just going to have to wait and see what happens. Hopefully, she vacates or next fight, God willing, we fight her,” Dubois declared. “It will be a mega fight.

“Everybody wants the big fish and Katie’s probably the biggest fish for a long time.The winner of this is going to be mandatory to fight Katie Taylor. It’s a good position to be in and we’re going to see what happens,” she adds before calling for Taylor to vacate if she can’t defend.

“If [Taylor] isn’t going to fight, she has to vacate,” Dubois continued. “We’re the new faces coming through.

“Me and other girls like me, we are the new faces to take those spots.”