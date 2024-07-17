Joe Laws promises to ‘banjo’ ‘cocky’ Stevie McKenna early

If Joe Laws throws as many punches as he does insults the way of Stevie McKenna he may just outwork the notoriously busy Irish fighter.

The pair meet for the WBC international light middleweight title at the Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley live on Sky Sports on August 3 – and Laws isn’t going into the clash quietly.

A real grudge has developed between the pair and as a result, their summer showdown has grown into an eagerly anticipated bad blood affair.

The Newcastle and Smithborough natives have been going back and forth with some below-the-belt and close-to-the-bone jibes – and even with the fight made it doesn’t look like the verbal sparring will stop.

Indeed, Laws has upped the ante, letting the knockout-loving McKenna native have it both barrels.



“I don’t know him personally but he seems like a cocky goofy ball bag on telly, so it’s time to give him a bit of his own medicine,” Laws told Irish-boxing.com.



The’Benwell Bomber’ doesn’t just want to beat up the older of the two Hennessy-promoted boxing brothers, he is very confident he would defeat him.



The 29-year-old says he will stop McKenna early and argues the entertaining Irish fighter has been afforded the chance to be a flat-track bully so far in his career.



“He’s game as they come and will stand and trade, a big mistake with me. He hasn’t been tested yet. I’m not like any other person he’s fought I ain’t scared of him and I’m gonna knock him out.



“I’ll banjo him the first half of the fight. He’s very wild and leaves himself open, so I’m very very very confident I’ll knock him out.,” he adds before trebling down on his knockout prediction.



“I can’t express how confident I am. He’ll do f**k all to me or with me,” he continues before sending a personal message the way of McKenna.



“See you soon goofball, bring your pillow because you’re getting slept”



McKenna watched ringside as his brother, Aaron registered an impressive, even breakout win in Japan on Monday. ‘The Hitman’ will now be looking to do the same on August 3.

Newcastle native Laws does provide the Monaghan man with the chance to add a known name to his record and thus inject further momentum into his career – and the verbals, although close to the bone at times, will only serve to generate more interest in the fight.