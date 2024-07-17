John Joe Nevin is back – Mullingar Shuffler secures Mexican fight date

John Joe Nevin is back.

The Mullingar Shuffler will shuffle again next month and to the sound of Mexican samba.

The decorated former amateur great has secured a slot on an American Boxing Promotions Boxeo card and will trade leather for the first time in almost five years on August 17.

The Olympic silver medal winner, who is 14-0 as a pro, will make his comeback against yet to be confirmed opposition in the Mexican City of Jiutepec Morelos.

The London 2012 star has suffered a sporadic existence since turning over and hasn’t fought since late 2019.

That win, a Channel 5 broadcast WBA International super featherweight title win over Freddy Fonseca, looked set to be a springboard toward the natural talent fulfilling his potential.

However, it proved another false dawn as ‘The Mullingar Shuffler’ hasn’t defended the title or even fought since.

The Olympic silver medal winner was due to fight in April f 2021, only for one of Ireland’s greatest-ever amateurs’ fight with former WBO Youth Champion Shaun Cooper was cancelled due to Covid.

That fight was to be the 32-year-old’s first under the management of Billy Joe Saunders and the cancelation proved a massive disappointment for the southpaw who has struggled to get any rhythm to his pro career.

There was due to be a return in March last year but again that fell through, but now he is back and has an August 17 date.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after his son Martin was crowned Boy 3 Irish champion at 40kgs, Nevin suggested he’d be back this year, would work with Pete Taylor and had signed a long term managerial agreement with an American team.