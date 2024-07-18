INTRODUCING – Cian Reddy

There is a caravan involved but fight camp has been anything but a holiday for Cian Reddy.

Reddy officially joins the pro ranks when he trades leather with Nathan Darby at Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford on Saturday night.

It’s a dream come true moment the IGB boxer has made extra sure he is ready for, putting in a camp worthy of a title fight and not just a debut.

Reddy put in five weeks at Unit 3 in Nass where he sparred with one of Irish boxing’s star operators in Gary Cully before setting up camp in Leeds, sleeping in a caravan out coach Wayne Woods back while training away from home.

“My first camp has been incredible,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I have been splitting it between Unit 3 in Naas where I am now based and over in Leeds. I started my first five weeks in Naas sparring Gary Cully before his fight with Francesco Patera. That was a great way to kickstart the camp as he was coming to the end of camp and I was getting mine started. Then I headed over to Leeds every week Tuesday- Friday for the last five weeks, staying in a caravan at my coaches house.

“The things you do to try and improve,” he adds with a smile.

“I got some great sparring over here too with the likes of Jordan Flynn , Ellis Price and Cory Oregan over the last few weeks. I have to say a massive thanks to my coach Wayne Woods for having me over here even if I’m not great at the dishes!”

Reddy isn’t one of those ‘cleaned up in the amateurs’ debutants but is a respected name and there is a deal of excitement surrounding his move to the pros. Although no one is as excited as the boxer himself.

The Port Laoise favourite enjoyed his time in the vest but admits it never fit too comfortably and reveals his boxing dreams were always pro related.

“Ever since I was a kid I always looked at turning professional,” he adds.

“I had a great amateur career getting to travel the world, and thanks to Portlaoise Boxing Club for giving me the opportunities, they were amazing experiences. But I always wanted to turn professional.” he adds before revealing he turns over aware he is professionally capable.

“I have been sparring some of the top professionals in Ireland from a young age and seeing how well I would do always motivated me to pursue that dream. I just felt the time was right this year.

“I’m very excited for my professional career I have amazing support behind me which I am incredibly grateful for and that’s a massive motivator to me to have that support really drives me on.”

Reddy becomes Loais’ second pro on Saturday but he wants to the first to bring pro boxing to the county – and if he pulls it off he may even allow local hero and former world champion TJ Doheny to appear on the undercard.

“My short-term goals are to of course to start off the career this Saturday night with a win and to keep it going. My long term goals rely on my short-term success, so I never want to look far ahead.

“However I would love to bring a big fight to Laois. I don’t think Laois has had any professional boxing nights. I think there’s a massive opportunity to have some there. The support behind our athletes in all sports is incredible and I would love to be a part of a massive night of professional boxing in Laois. I always wanted to share a card with TJ Doheny before he retires too, so I might consider having him on the undercard!”

Discussing his style he adds: “I think my long-range boxing skills and shot selection will be my best asset although we have worked on our inside game a lot. I don’t want to lose what’s gotten’ me where I am today. I just continue to add to it to try and improve.”

The Ian Gaughran managed light middleweight hopeful debuts against Darby, a southpaw without a win, but a fighter known for taking prospects the distance.

“I’ve saw him box a couple of times. He’s a southpaw who moves,” he adds before again hinting a prep beyond what most do for a first fight.

“We have known we were boxing him for the last few weeks. You’re never too sure in professional boxing as things can change at any time, but I’ve sparred southpaws recently, some great ones like Gary Cully , Cory Oregan so I have cut no corners and prepared the best I can.”