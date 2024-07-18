Bad Luck and Bad Look – Warrington says he will ruin Cacace look good plans

Josh Warrington believes he’s been hand-picked to make Anthony Cacace look good but is promising another bad night for Irish supporters in September.

The Leeds fighter leapfrogged number one contender Eduardo Nunez to secure a shot at the Belfast man’s recently acquired IBF super featherweight world title.

The experienced former featherweight world champion says he understands why he got a fight Leigh Wood and Zelfa Barrett were also in the frame for, suggesting Queensberry see him as a well-known name who may be past his best.

The ‘Leeds Warrior’ warns that isn’t the case and points out he comes to Wembley on September 21 ready to win and become a two-weight world champion.

“From the outside looking in people might think: ‘Oh Warrington just has a good CV and a good name’ and I’m being used to make Anthony look good. Full credit to Anthony, I respect him but we’re coming to win,” he said.

Warrington reads the room well, he is seen as a high profile respected fighter who Cacace should handle. He’s form hasn’t been exemplary of late, the 33-year-old has lost his last two, to former Michael Conlan foes Leigh Wood and Luis Alberto Lopez and sees this as a chance to reignite his career.

“It’s one of them where a finished-looking Warrington can put himself back on the map. I don’t feel like I’ve been forgotten about but I know winning this will put me back in a better position so it’s a brilliant opportunity and one that we had to grasp with both hands.”

Warrington admits he was impressed with how Cacace took his long-awaited chance by defeating Joe Cordina in Saudi Arabia in May.

Continuing the respect shown between the pair at the press launch he adds: “His performance against Cordina was phenomenal; he boxed really well and he has my full respect. We are going to throw the kitchen sink at each other, but when I become two-weight, three-time (champion) I’ll get the round in.

“There’s nothing but respect between me and Anthony, it will be a fan-friendly fight.”

The English man has a 100 percent record against Irish fighters defeating Martin Lindsay, Patrick Hyland and Carl Frampton when breaking Irish hearts previously.

The Matchroom boxer with Belfast links via his dad and coach Sean O’Hagan predicts the green streak will continue on the undercard of Anthony Joshua versus Daniel Dunios at Wembley.

“I’m a boxing fan so I pay attention to other fighters,” he said.“I’ve watched Anthony in the past and I know what he’s about and the Irish boys are always entertaining, they always fight with their heart on their sleeve and I love that. But of course I’m confident I can beat him – I’m not going to take the fight because it’s a pay-day or because it’s a big show.“I’ve taken it because I can make history for myself and for British boxing. I’m looking forward to it, I’m coming to win and take the belt away home with me.”