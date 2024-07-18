Anywhere but there – Venue proving a Paddy Donovan – Lewis Crocker stumbling block

Paddy Donovan remains adamant he won’t fight Lewis Crocker in Belfast.

‘The Real Deal’ and ‘The Croc’ are on a Matchroom collision course and have been heavily linked since they fought on the same January card this year.

Indeed, it’s understood a fight has been agreed in principle and the Limerick and Belfast talents will meet in one of the most eagerly anticipated all-Irish fights in recent history.

All that remains to be agreed upon is venue and it’s proving a bigger stumbling block than expected.

Belfast looks a natural home for the clash considering Crocker hails from the fight capital of Island, Donovan has fought up there on numerous occasions and it’s a city Matchroom and DAZN enjoy working in.

However, the Munster side of the mouthwatering fight says he won’t go to north. Donovan wants Eddie Hearn to deliver on his Limerick promise but says he’d happily fight anywhere in the world bar Crocker’s hometown.

“The fight is practically over the line it’s just picking a venue,” said Donovan before revealing he isn’t Belfast keen

“It’s not going to Belfast.”

The former underage amateur standout’s Belfast aversion doesn’t seem to surround a concern that home advantage for Crocker may disadvantage him or affect his performance.

A bit of tension and bad blood seems to have crept in between the Matchroom contender and Conlan Boxing, who manager Sandyrow’s Crocker, and that seems to be the issue.

“The Conlan’s is not getting the good of the fight. If they want the fight put it in Dublin, Limerick, Cork City, bring it down south, I’m ready.

“If Crocker is this punching mule, he’s so big and strong and so close to world honours let him come try do it in Limerick or Dublin City, we’ll meet half way. I’ll come half way no problem, but it in New York City.”

Hearn the man who will promote the fight takes a purely business view when it comes to venue. The Matchroom chairman says the fight will land wherever it does the biggest numbers.

“We know that it’s going to do well in Belfast so we’ll have to see where makes sense to make the numbers make sense, but it’s a hell of a fight and Paddy thinks he beats him anyway.

“Maybe Dublin either. If you can guarantee me the same sales in Dublin that you can in Belfast, I’ll do it, but if you can’t, don’t moan about it.”

“People are like ‘you should do it there’, but should I? I’m the one who has to pay all the bills so if it flops somewhere or doesn’t do the numbers that you can do in Belfast, the whole business is a waste of time.”