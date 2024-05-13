Matchroom Match for McCormack – ‘G-Train’ will look to derail Eddie Hearn prospect

Its next stop Leeds for ‘The G’Train’.

Graham McCormack adds further Irish interest to the Taylor – Catteral undercard and will go to work at the Leeds Direct Arena on May 25.

As previously reported by Irish-boxing.com the Limerick southpaw fights unbeaten Matchroom prospect George Liddard on a bill that hosts big fights for both Paddy Donovan and Gary Cully.

The 37-year-old was set to fight Kieran Gething in a vacant BBBofC Celtic super middleweight title fight in Scotland last weekend.

However, that bout fell through for the fourth time and McCormack has a new May date to look forward to.

Liddard, who like Shauna O’Keefe is trained by two-time world title challenger Kevin Mitchell, is a 21-yearold with six pro win to his name, three of which have come inside the distance.

He moves up to eight rounds for the first time against the former BUI Celtic champion. Team McCormack will argue he’s yet to be tested and will predict an early career upset.

McCormack gives Irish fans further reason to tune into the DAZN broadcast card.

Fellow Limerick native Donovan faces Lewis Ritson on the Matchroom bill, while Kildare’s Cully is in against Francesco Patera.