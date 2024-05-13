Always Ready – Irish Cut man jumps into action after John Fury headbutt incident

When Andy O’Neill sees blood he is ready to pounce.

It’s not that the famed cut man and Irish-boxing character sees red when he is presented with claret and has an instant desire to throw down, quite the opposite in fact.

The KIlkenny man, who was highly praised for the job he did on Dave Ryan’s massive gash during his BUI Celtic title fight with Tony McGlynn on Friday, has a safety first reaction, his go to response is to clean the wound and stop the bleeding.

His insticnts were never more on display than in Saudi Arabia on a Monday.

O’Neill is in Riyadh as part of Team Anthony Cacace and will be in the corner when ‘The Apache’ challenges Joe Cordina for the IBF super featherweight title on the undercard of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s massive heavyweight fight on Saturday night.

As a result, he’s been around fight week proceedings and had a ring-side view of the unsavory scenes between the heavyweight teams.

John Fury appeared to headbutt a member of Usyk’s entourage as an ugly clash overshadowed the pre-fight media day.

Fury emerged from the mele with blood dripping down his forehead and first to react was O’Neill. The former Crumlin amateur, who can be seen manning cuts in corners around the world, was first across ready to tend to the cut, whipping the blood away instantly.

