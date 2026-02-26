‘Mention Me All You Want’ – Matty Boreland Targets Titles, Not Talk

Irish champion Matty Boreland says bringing a professional title back to Coleraine was only the beginning — and now he wants more belts, bigger platforms and even tougher tests.

Boreland fights for the first time since dethroning Ruadhan Farrell to claim Irish honours at the Waterfront Hall on Friday.

He will ring walk with a champion’s strut, admitting the achievement has changed both his confidence and his ambition.

“It feels amazing,” he tells Irish-boxing.co when reflecting on title success. “I feel like it’s really put me into the mix for even bigger titles and shows the hard work I’ve been putting in is paying off.”

The victory was significant not just for IGB boxer personally but for his hometown. Coleraine had never before celebrated a professional boxing champion — until now.

“It was a massive night not only for me but for Coleraine as there has never been a professional boxing belt brought back to the town — a night that’ll never be forgotten.”

‘Bam Bam’ had hoped to give his hometown more trinkets to celebrate this weekend, only for title plans to fall through.

“The plan was to push on and go for another belt, but things never worked out that way, unfortunately,” he explained.

The Ian Gaughran mentored boxer isn’t too far away from more fights of note. Indeed, he has been linked to both British and Irish boxers of late, although what’s on offer seems more important than who is offering him out.

“Fighters can mention me all they want now, but all on my mind is more belts and bigger platforms — I want to push on.”

There may not be a title on the line this weekend and the all-action fighter should have too much for Charles Tondo. However, the Ryan Burnett trained super bantamweight notes his rival comes with 16 wins and seven knocouts, and thus has to be precieved a threat.

“I’m expecting a hard fight. My opponent has more knockouts than I have fights, so again I’m taking harder fights than most people — but it’ll make me a better fighter.”

Still, fans, he promises, will see both fireworks and development.

“Fans can expect another explosive performance and see my improvements. I’ve done countless rounds with Conor in this camp and it’s brought me on massively.

“I’m predicting an explosive performance from myself, a demolition job from Conor and a masterclass from Donagh Keary.”