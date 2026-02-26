Bright Lights, Calm Mind: Ireland’s Youngest Por Oisín Dunlop Takes Mature Approach into Waterfornt Fight

Maturity comes with age, unless you are Oisin Dunlop!

Ireland’s youngest professional assures he won’t be overwhelmed by the bright lights of the big stage this weekend, insisting he’ll be grown up about the occasion.

The teenage prospect fights for just the second time in the paid ranks on a Conlan Boxing card at the Waterfront Hall, live on DAZN — a stage many seasoned professionals wait years to experience.

For Dunlop, it’s arriving almost as soon as his career has begun and it’s not one that he finds daunting.

“It’s massive. Fighting at the Waterfront in my hometown, live on DAZN, that’s what you dream of,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “To do it this early in my career is special.

“But at the same time, I don’t let it overwhelm me. It’s still just me and another man in the ring. The stage is bigger, but the job is the same. I’ll enjoy the moment walking out, but once that bell goes, it’s business.”

Being Ireland’s youngest pro could easily bring added pressure, but the Belfast fighter treats it as a footnote rather than a burden.

“Being Ireland’s youngest professional is an honour. It shows the maturity I have in the ring at such a young age,” he adds. “But I don’t focus too much on that. It’s a nice headline but the real goal is to become world champion.

“And I’m not looking past anyone to get there. One fight at a time, sharp improvements every camp, that’s how you build something serious.”

The Diamond will be fancied to shine against George Rogers on the Conor Quinn undercard this weekend but feels the English fighter may ask some challenging questions.

“I’m expecting a durable opponent who’s coming to test me. At this stage, that’s what you want. Every fight is about learning and improving,” he adds before making a confident prediction.

“I’m a slick boxer, but I can punch and I can turn it into a fight if I need to. I adapt. If it’s boxing, I’ll outbox him. If it’s pressure, I’ll walk him down. Whatever’s required, I’ll do my job professionally.

“Expect a composed, mature performance. I’ll go in there, control it and put on a show. If the stoppage comes, it comes, and I’ll be looking for it but I won’t force it. The win is what matters.”