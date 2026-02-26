Return of the Pat – Paddy Gallagher Coming Back for Titles

The seven-year itch is usually something to be scratched quietly. For Paddy Gallagher, it’s being scratched under the bright lights.

This weekend, the popular Belfast fighter ends a near seven-year exile from the ring, answering a call that, for a long time, felt like it would never come again. Retirement had settled in. Life had moved on. The gloves were hung up.

But bit by bit, the itch returned, and he can no longer resist the urge to scratch.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com ahead of his fight in the Waterfront Hall, he said: “The decision to come back was made over about a six-month period. Bit by bit I was gradually pulled back. It didn’t come lightly or out of the blue. Just something I wanted to do that once upon a time felt like it’d never happen.”

‘The Pat Man’ started back with some training and sparring, started to enjoy it again and started to realize he still has something to offer.

“I’m buzzing to be back,” he adds . “Being in the mix so far has been class. I’m loving the buzz and the build-up, so far has been class. It doesn’t feel like almost seven years.”

Time away from the sport can dull the senses for some fighters. For Gallagher, it appears to have sharpened appreciation rather than blunted ability. The fire, he insists, is very much still there — and so too are the tools.

“I feel really good. Fitness, sharpness, timing etc all feel spot on.”

If there were doubts when word first filtered out that the Commonwealth Games medal winner was lacing up again, they didn’t last long. Belfast fight fans have always rallied behind the entertaining boxer and their support is a strong, if not stronger than ever.

“Everyone is loving it and is onboard which is class. One or two were a bit doubtful at first about it but thgey are loving it now. The support is unreal. I think this is the most tickets I’ve ever sold.”

That surge of backing adds an extra layer of motivation. This isn’t a nostalgia act. It’s a short, sharp mission.

Gallagher has mapped it out clearly — four fights, maximum impact.

“It’s a four-fight plan, then done for good. I aim to get as far as I can in that time, one or two titles then gone.”

The 36-year-old returns against Bahadur Karami on the Conlan Sports bill.

It’s a fight he’ll be expected to win, but the fighter, whose last fight was a very unfortunate welterweight British and Commonwealth title fight at the Feile, points to the fact that his opponent is a light heavyweight with a desire to fight when pointing out he hasn’t been given a handy return.

“I’ve a hard fight here. The fella’s ranked at light heavyweight and very tough, comes to scrap and isn’t afraid to get stuck in, so I need to be on my game and box well.”

That need to “box well” hints at perhaps the most intriguing aspect of Gallagher’s comeback. The old version was known for digging in, standing his ground and going to war when required. That spirit won’t disappear — but it may be refined.

“I’ve adapted a bit of a different approach to this. Still be the same old me of getting stuck in, in a way, but playing it a bit smarter.”