Not the Last the Dance – Steven Ward sees Tommy McCarthy Clash as British Title Springboard

It’s more curtain raiser than last dance says Steven Ward.

The Belfast man steps back onto the big stage when he fights long-time friend Tommy McCarthy on Matchroom’s March 1 SSE Arena bill.

Belfast, UK: Tommy McCarthy and Steven Ward at the Launch Press Conference for their all-Irish Welterweight clash in March. 15 January 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The bout has been billed as a final swansong for both in some quarters and an amazing way to wave goodbye.

However, neither fighter sees it that way,

‘The Mac Attack’ had expressed world aspirations before the fight was announced and speaking in Belfast last week, ‘The Quietman’ got vocal about his British title plan.

Ward, who won Commonwealth silver alongside McCarthyin 2010, says victory over his former amateur team mate will prove a springboard to coveted domestic success.

“I can’t wait Eddie. It’s a fight I’ve been waiting on for a while. I thought it would have happened before now. For me, people are saying it’s the last dance, but I believe it’s the catalyst. I’ve always wanted to win the British Title. Win this, fight which I expect to do, then we’ll go for it. Must-win. I’m confident. Me and Tommy are big mates, we’ve sparred countless hours together, but this is different on the night under the lights. We’re both going in to win. I’m confident I’ll win.”