Shauna Browne Joins Only Fans Ahead of WBO European Title Fight

Press Release

Irish boxer Shauna Browne has officially joined OnlyFans as a sponsored athlete, becoming part of a growing roster of sports stars using the platform to support their careers and connect directly with fans.

Joining the platform ahead of her July 12 fight with Kacie Doocey for the vacant WBO European Lightweight title, the Tipp boxer will use her OnlyFans page to document her journey both inside and outside the ring. Fans can expect a mix of training footage, day-in-the-life content, and insights into her recovery, nutrition, and the realities of life as a professional boxer.

Following persistent injuries that kept her out of the ring for six-and-a-half years, the National Elite title winner has been on a massive upward trajectory, with five national titles under her belt.



The Tipperary fighter, sparring partner to some of the most iconic names in women’s boxing, including Katie Taylor, now has huge plans of her own.

Over the next 12 months, Shauna is targeting her first major belt, with ambitions of becoming a world champion by the end of 2026. Looking further ahead, she has her sights set on becoming undisputed Champion at 135lbs in 2027.

On joining the platform, Shauna Browne said: “I’ve seen what other athletes are doing on OnlyFans and the positive impact it’s had on their careers. It’s such a powerful platform for promotion and support. It’s been an incredible journey following my injury, but a tough one none-the-less and it’ll be great to receive the necessary funding to ensure I can continue doing what I love. For me, it’s not just about income. I always want to share the good, bad and the ugly with my fans so I’m excited to bring them along on my journey to a world title.”

In joining the platform, Browne follows in the footsteps of fellow professional boxer Terri “Belter” Harper , along with elite combat athletes like UFC legend Stipe Miocic , MMA fighter Shauna Bannon , Bare Knuckle star Bec Rawlings , and former UFC Champion Charles Oliveira .

Through her partnership with OnlyFans, Shauna will share behind-the-scenes content while gaining additional financial support as she continues her professional career. Funding remains an important part of the pathway for emerging athletes. OnlyFans supports training and living costs by helping sports stars monetise their content, engage with fans and grow their online presence as they develop their careers.

OnlyFans offers a range of safe-for-work content, ranging from fitness and wellness to comedy, travel and sports. The platform also spotlights sports creators via its sport docu-series Rise & Grind which is free to view on OFTV , OnlyFans’ on-demand, safe-for-work video streaming platform. The series offers an unfiltered glimpse into the daily grind of elite athletes, featuring the trainers, loved ones, and opponents who helped shape them into champions.