Kill-or-Be-Killed: Lewis Crocker Banking on Killer Instinct Against Liam Paro

Lewis Crocker warns that he goes into what he views as a kil- or-be-killed world title fight armed with lethal weapons.

The IBF welterweight world champion makes the first defence of his world title against Liam Paro in Queensland, Australia, on Wednesday.

The Belfast man has suggested that he goes into the away day as the underdog and has billed former world title holder Paro as his toughest test to date.

However, he says his killer instinct and the fact he is willing to stare down death to keep his strap mean he will emerge victorious Down Under.

“I know if I catch anyone in the 147 division, I believe I can get them out of there. I know if I catch anyone with the right shot that I can get them out of there,” Crocker, 29, said ahead of the eaglery anticipated fight.

“And you know, you’ll have to get me to the closest graveyard to get me out of there,” he adds with extra defiance.

It’s a dangerous concoction, although the Jamie Conlan mentored boxer says there is more to the mix. The chance to secure legacy bouts and life-changing paydays provides the Holy Trinity graduate with extra motivation.

“It’s the biggest moment of my career going into this because that’d open many more doors for me as well. So I’m gonna be very, very, very tough to beat on the night,” he adds before explaining why he believes he’ll have his hand raised.

“I feel like I’m the bigger puncher. Obviously, he’ll go in with more experience in his mind as well and he’ll be thinking he’s been in better opposition as well. But I don’t believe that he’s been in with a fighter like myself.

“I just believe I have all the skills to beat Paro. He’s a great fighter, but I just believe now as the champion and stuff and the way things are going, that I’m just gonna get the win.”

Crocker has kept an eye on the 30-year-old’s career and is a fan, but won’t be rooting for him this week.

“I remember back when he fought Matias, I’d seen the build-up of the fight and I remember he was a big underdog and I was rooting for him. I was hoping he was getting the win, just to get the upset, and I remember waking up and seeing the result and there was like, fair play to him. Obviously, I’ve seen him fight several times since then. He’s a great fighter and I’m expecting the toughest test of my career.”