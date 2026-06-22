‘Why Doesn’t he Have Champions Midset’ – Liam Paro Questions Lewis Crocker ahead of World Title fight

Liam Paro has questioned Lewis Crocker’s mentality and champion credentials heading into their IBF welterweight world title clash in Australia this Wednesday.

The challenger can’t understand why a reigning champion would publicly describe himself as an underdog going into the bout.

The former super-lightweight world champion believes the Belfst boxer’s mindset is at odds with what it means to hold a world title, suggesting that any doubt from the Belfast fighter represents a weakness at the highest level of the sport.

For Paro, the issue has been lingering throughout fight week and is something he felt compelled to address directly.

“It is a question that has been on my mind,” Paro said. “He keeps calling himself the underdog and I just said, ‘What makes you think you are the underdog?’ It’s a weak mentality.”

“He said he is. I said, ‘That’s not the mindset that a champion should possess. It’s just not the mindset of a champion.”

The pair will meet in Brisbane this weekend, with Crocker making the first defence of the IBF title he won in Belfast, while Paro attempts to become a two-weight world champion in front of a home Australian crowd. The champion has pointed to the fact he has had to travel as reason behind people doubting him, but the challenger claims that can never be used as an excuse.

“I went into a lion’s territory with a champion’s mindset, even though I was the underdog,” he said.

“We’re the top level, he’s a champion and he should be soaking it up.

“He should be doing everything in his power to tell himself that that belt ain’t going nowhere.

“If you’re thinking of yourself as the underdog, you’re already thinking you’re not gonna get the job done. I know I can outbox him.”

Paro also admitted the issue has stuck with him more than expected in the build-up to fight night, describing it as something he needed to voice ahead of stepping into the ring.

“It is a question that has been circulating in my head and I just needed to get it off my chest,” he said.

“He is the champion. Why doesn’t he have a champion’s mindset?”