‘Underdog’ Lewis Crocker Growls Ahead of Liam Paro World Title Clash

Growling Lewis Crocker insists he understands why the boxing public views him as the underdog ahead of his world title showdown with Liam Paro – says that perception means little inside his own camp.

The Belfast welterweight makes the first defence of his IBF world title against the Australian in Oz on Wednesday, and despite carrying championship status into the bout, admits most observers expect him to lose his belt.

Speaking at Monday’s press conference, the Jamie Conlan mentored boxer acknowledged the widespread belief that the home favourite will emerge victorious but stressed that neither he nor his team share that outlook.

“It’s just the fact of the matter. If you ask 99 people here, 98 people are going to say Paro is going to be the successor,” Crocker said.

“Going abroad and stuff, making a big deal out of travelling and stuff, we got out here plenty of time early and the doubts, can I do it like he’s did it abroad and stuff,” he added.

“Literally by the odds, he is the favourite to win the fight, so that’s where that comes from.

“Obviously me and the team are confident, but that’s where the underdog thing came from, because I am the underdog to the general public in this fight, but that’s not the way me and my team see it.”

Being overlooked is nothing new for Crocker.

The popular Sandyrow fighter entered his last outing against Paddy Donovan as the outsider in the eyes of many fans and pundits. On that occasion, he emerged victorious in front of a packed home crowd, becoming world champion in the process.

Now he hopes history can repeat itself against another highly-rated opponent.

“I was a big underdog in my last fight, and I came through to win the world title in my city, so it’s exciting,” Crocker added.

While confident of causing another ‘upset’, ‘The Croc’ was quick to pay tribute to his opponent and expects an entertaining contest when the pair finally meet.

“Big respect for Liam, a phenomenal fighter, so no doubt we’re going to put on a great performance.”