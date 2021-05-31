Out of the blue debut for out of the blue pro

Out of the blue pro John Carpenter will make an out of the blue debut this coming Friday night.

Carpenter became the latest addition to the paid ranks when he confirmed he was turning over midway through this month.

The Pete Taylor trained fighter mentioned August as his desired debut date but has taken a short notice bout and will make his pro bow as early as this weekend.

The super middleweight will fight a yet to be confirmed opponent in Sheffield on a Fightzone card on Friday June 4.

Colosseum Gym stablemate Senan Kelly will also populate the card.

The number of Irish fighters turning over in recent years has increased massively with a recent spate of young talent ditching the vest and a host crossing over from other codes.

However, neither is the case for Carpenter, who has no combat experience whatsoever. Rather Carpenter has spent the last two years training under Pete Taylor in Ballyfermot and has improved at such a rate, that they feel he is pro-game-worthy.

The talk in the Colosseum has Carpenter as an big hitting, game, and fit operator, we will discover more this weekend.