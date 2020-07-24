Spike believes he’d stop world champ in two rounds







Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [30(21)4(3)] believes if he could win the WBO light middleweight title within six minutes if he does secures a shot at champion Patrick Teixeria [31(22)-1(1)].

The Mahon light middle has become a genuine contender to face the Brazilian in recent months.

Coach and manager Pascal Collins revealed talks have taken place and considering both are Golden Boy affiliated the bout looks easy to make.

Initial plans had Teixeira fighting Argentine Brian Castanho in April and Cork’s O’Sullivan trading leather on the Canelo Alvarez Billy Joe Saunders May 2 undercard in a world title eliminator.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter and former Irish middleweight champion is now looking to go directly into a world title fight this summer, but it’s believed a keep busy fight may be needed first.

However, if the clash is made it won’t last long warns the Cork puncher.

“He got knocked out by Stevens, and I think I’m like Stevens in height and style. He got knocked out in the second round by Stevens, and I think it could be the same outcome, hopefully, for me,” said O’Sullivan when speaking to Bernard O’Neill for the Cork Echo.

“I haven’t been in contact with Golden Boy myself, but Paschal Collins has been in touch with Ken Casey [promoter] and Golden Boy. I think it would be a great fight.”

“I’ve always been confident going into every fight, but it hasn’t always worked out as you know. It will be no different this time, and I’ve never lost at light-middleweight.

“I suppose it is the first time in a Championship fight that I’ll be fighting a fella my own size. It makes a difference. All the other fights have been against guys that have been bigger than me and heavier.”

Not for the first time ‘Spike’ has managed to get under the skin of a potential opponent, forcing the usually reserved Golden Boy fighter to fire back via interviews and social media.

O’Sullivan claims he would use it as motivation and suggests his potential future rival may have gone too far.

“I said I would be confident of beating him, and he took it very hard altogether. We had a social media spat. I did an interview with Golden Boy Promotions, and I said that I’m looking for a fight with the world champion at light-middle.

“He took fierce offence, and he made up a few photoshop pictures of him carrying me as a baby. Another thing he said is he can’t wait to smash my face. I don’t take any of this personally; maybe he’s taking it personally.

“It does motivate me a bit. I think he’s taking it very seriously. He said he wanted to hurt me and end my career. I don’t like that kind of talk. I’ve never talked that kind of talk,” he adds before stressing he would welcome underdog status.

“He’s the world champion, and he’s six years younger than me as well so I would be the underdog. I was the underdog in the majority of fights I’ve been involved in. It never worried me.

“I have no issue with being the underdog. It motivates me and takes the pressure off a bit because you’re not expected to win.”