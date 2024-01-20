FINAL LINE UP – National U18 Championships

Finals – Saturday, January 20th from midday

44kg Emily Midwinter (Rosslare) W/O 44kg Jaidan Buckley (St Teresa’s) W/O 46kg Sophie Curley Grey (Dealgan) V Ella Thompson (Setanta) 46kg Tiarnan Cunningham (Dealgan) V Rico McInerney (Portlaoise) 48kg Tiffany Spencer (Jobstown) V Nicole Ahern (Golden Gloves M) 48kg Scott Thompson (Spartans U) V Antonio Bozkaya (East Meath) 50kg Jamie O’Rourke (St Mary’s NR) V Carlagh Peake (Ballyhaunis) 51kg Jamie Collins (Drimnagh) V Daniel Philips (Ratoath) 52kg Siofra O’Halloran (Ballynacargy) V Grace Conway (Tredagh) 54kg Niamh Keogh (Olympic L) V Nicole Kinsella (St Marys NR) 54kg John Connors (Common Quay) V Kai Griffin (Avona) 57kg Breanna Johnston (Tredagh) V Aliyah Flood (Monkstown D) 57kg John Harty (Portlaoise) V Martin McDonagh (Avona) 60kg Georgia Stewart (Darndale) V Siofra Kenny (Curadh) 60kg Jack McNamee (Olympic L) V Jack Johnson (Marble City) 63kg Ava Henry (Dublin Docklands) V Siofra Lawless (Four Kings) 63.5kg Ryan Jenkins (Olympic L) V Johnathan O’Donnell (Charleville) 66kg Saoirse McCarthy (St Pappins) V Kyla Doyle (Whitechurch) 67kg Thomas Ward (Olympic C) V Ryan Connolly (Setanta) 70kg Jodie Byrne (Top End) V Sarah Murphy (St Brigids K) 71kg Grigorii Onipchenko (Celtic Eagles) V Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings) 75kg Nell McLoughlin (Eagle) W/O 75kg Edward Barrett (Titans) V Joey O’Hara (Twin Towns) 80kg Padraig Corduff (St Annes) V Shay O’Dowd (Swords) 81kg Shauna Crehan (Dunboyne) W/O 82kg Ellie May Mahon (Enniscorthy) W/O 86kg Tom Stokes (Athlone) V John Phoenix (Four Kings) 92kg Paddy Sweeney (Galway)V Brandon McKelvie (Clonard A) 92+kg Franco Ernjes (Saviours Crystal) V Adam Olaniyan (Jobstown)

Doors at the home of Irish Boxing will open at 11am, and for friends, family, and clubmates who can’t attend the stadium, you can now watch live with StreamSport.ie and JW Player. StreamSport.ie is an Irish company, based in Limerick, which live-streams fixtures for Swim Ireland, Connacht Rugby, the LGFA Munster GAA and others, in partnership with JW Player

Photo credit Matthew Spalding , The Boxers Photographer