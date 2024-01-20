AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

National U18 Championship semi-final RESULTS

The last of National U18 Championship semi-finals were completed in the National Stadium tonight.

The results are as follows:

  1. 57kg Conor Durning (Dunfanaghy) 0/5 Jamie Graham (Clonard A)
  2. 60kg Tarik Militti (Cabra) 2/3 Jack Johnston (Marble City)
  3. 60kg Daniel McMahon (Enniskerry) 2/3 Danny O’Neill (St John Bosco U)
  4. 60kg Rahman Abdulnasser (Ballymun) 5/0 Conor Cousins (St Teresa’s)
  5. 63.5kg Danny Reilly (St Pauls W) 5/0 Christy Joyce (Athlone)
  6. 63.5kg Josh Kiely (St Francis) 3/2 Jake Daly (DBox)
  7. 63.5kg Dylan O’Flynn (St Colmans) 0/5 Fionn Dines (DEalgan)
  8. 63.5kg Nadim Durani (Liberty) W/O
  9. 63.5kg Elias Dlhos (Unit 3) W/O
  10. 63.5kg Marcus Barrett (Titans) W/O
  11. 63.5kg Johnathan O’Donnell (Charleville) 5/0 Jack McElroy (Raphoe)
  12. 67kg Aaron Carr (St Catherines) 5/0 Thomas Tuffy (Knockmore)
  13. 67kg Simon Casey (St Francis) 3/2 Alex Cronin (Angels)
  14. 67kg Alex Noonan Carmody (Riverstown) 5/0 Dylan Conroy (Ratoath)
  15. 67kg Jason Cotter (Cove) W/O
  16. 67kg Martin O’Donnell (Ballymun) 2/3 Ryan Connolly (Setanta)
  17. 71kg Yefrem Kudrin (Smithfield) 0/5 Tadhgh O’Donnell (Four Kings)
  18. 71kg Kieran Cunningham (Carndonagh) 1/4 Charlie Valsbergs (Cherry Orchard)

Photo credit Matthew Spalding the boxersphotographer

