National U18 Championship semi-final RESULTS

The last of National U18 Championship semi-finals were completed in the National Stadium tonight.

The results are as follows:

57kg Conor Durning (Dunfanaghy) 0/5 Jamie Graham (Clonard A) 60kg Tarik Militti (Cabra) 2/3 Jack Johnston (Marble City) 60kg Daniel McMahon (Enniskerry) 2/3 Danny O’Neill (St John Bosco U) 60kg Rahman Abdulnasser (Ballymun) 5/0 Conor Cousins (St Teresa’s) 63.5kg Danny Reilly (St Pauls W) 5/0 Christy Joyce (Athlone) 63.5kg Josh Kiely (St Francis) 3/2 Jake Daly (DBox) 63.5kg Dylan O’Flynn (St Colmans) 0/5 Fionn Dines (DEalgan) 63.5kg Nadim Durani (Liberty) W/O 63.5kg Elias Dlhos (Unit 3) W/O 63.5kg Marcus Barrett (Titans) W/O 63.5kg Johnathan O’Donnell (Charleville) 5/0 Jack McElroy (Raphoe) 67kg Aaron Carr (St Catherines) 5/0 Thomas Tuffy (Knockmore) 67kg Simon Casey (St Francis) 3/2 Alex Cronin (Angels) 67kg Alex Noonan Carmody (Riverstown) 5/0 Dylan Conroy (Ratoath) 67kg Jason Cotter (Cove) W/O 67kg Martin O’Donnell (Ballymun) 2/3 Ryan Connolly (Setanta) 71kg Yefrem Kudrin (Smithfield) 0/5 Tadhgh O’Donnell (Four Kings) 71kg Kieran Cunningham (Carndonagh) 1/4 Charlie Valsbergs (Cherry Orchard)

Photo credit Matthew Spalding the boxersphotographer