Senan Kelly set for Sheffield Car Park scrap

Welterweight puncher Senan Kelly [2(1)-0] returns to the ring this coming Friday night.

The Leixlip native hasn’t fought since he defeated Josue Bendana on Celtic Clash 10 back in Febraury of 2020.

Considering his contract with Boxing Ireland expired there were concerns Kelly was facing a serious period of limbo.

However, he stayed in the gym, continued to train under the guidance of Pete Taylor and has now been handed a fight date.

Kelly will make an appear in the Sheffield Arena Car Park on a card broadcast by new streaming service Fightzone.

The Kildare fighter takes on Des Newton [8(2)-18(3)] on a card that has English and Southern Area title fights.

Newton will be known to Irish fight fans having recently shared the ring with Stevie McKenna and Paddy Donovan, both stopped the English fighter who decided to go on the road after registering seven straight wins.

It’s a much-needed return for a fighter keen on domestic clashes.

Kelly recently caused a stir calling out three O’Rourke Gym fighters Aaron O’Reilly, Ryan O’Rourke and even Victor Rabei.

Speaking to Boxing Bants recently the Pete Taylor-trained operator laid out an interesting three fight plan.

“I would love to have Aaron O’Reilly first, hopefully after that take Ryan O’Rourke and then finish off with Victor Rabei, run through the whole gym hopefully,” he said.

It’s not that Kelly has a grudge against Inchicore, the St Michael’s Gym, trainer Steven O’Rourke or indeed any of the three fighters mentioned.

Rather the Kildare fighter sees all three clashes as progressive challenging bouts the kind of fights he would favour ahead of signing to trade leather with journeymen.

“It’s not that I am trying to say ‘I’ll go out and hammer these lads.’ They are lads that are very talented and I want to test my ability against lads that are good rather than going around fighting journeymen. They’re not fights where I am saying ‘I’m going to smash these lads’ they are good lads and I want to test myself against them. Hopefully, we can make it happen in the future.”