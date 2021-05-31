Eddie Hearn reveals interesting Katie Taylor plans

Eddie Hearn has offered Estelle Mossley [9(1)-0] and Amanda Serrano [40(3)-1] the chance to fight Katie Taylor [18(6)-0] in 2021.

The undisputed lightweight champion looks set fight twice more this year with September and December dates lined up.

The plan initially was to deal with one of her many mandatory challengers on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s rematch with Mauricio Lara, which is being lined up for Headingley Stadium in September, before making a return to ‘megafight’ action in the Winter.

It initially looked like Jessica McCaskill was in pole for the December dust up but that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore.

As irish-boxing.com suggest former Taylor defeater Mosley is being lined up for a Taylor tilt in September.

Matchroom have made the unbeaten pro and offer to come to Leeds after the summer.

Mossely, who is herself an Olympic champion, and Taylor have previous. Indeed the French fighter holds an amateur victory over the Irish sensation.

The 28-year-old upset in the 2016 World Championship semi finals stopping the trailblazer’s charge for six straight golds.

Taylor, who was the reigning Olympic champion at the time, was ruled a clear 40-36 winner by one of the three judges, but the other two scored it a 38-38 draw.

If two or more judges score the fight as a draw, the judges in question have to choose a winner — and both sided with Mosley and the now Matchroom pro had to settle for bronze in Astana.

The French fighter went on to become an Olympic champion in Rio and has since turned over. The 28-year-old has won all nine of her pro outings to date, her most recent against former IBF light-welterweight world champion Verena Kaiser in March.

“Katie is going to fight most likely on the Josh Warrington card in Leeds. She has about 17 mandatories at the moment, we have reached out to one of the Estelle Mossley , the Olympic champion and [European heavyweight champion] Tony Yoka’s wife, that would be a good fight.

Surprise!!



What a lovely way to finish up this season of the @RTELateLateShow.



Thank so much to @katieTaylor and @adamKingIRL and family for joining us 💚#LateLate pic.twitter.com/NnWQpQVf5X — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) May 28, 2021

If the French star is navigated successfully Hearn hopes to revist the Serrano fight. A clash with the Brooklyn based Puerto Rican favourie has been on the radar every since Taylor beat Cindy Serrano back in 2018.

Agreement was reached early last year and the pair looked certain to compete in ‘the biggest female fight of all time’ in the Spring.

Covid caused a cancelation and Serrano, a seven weight world champ then turned down the chance to make it happen at Fight Camp.

It was believed Hearn became upset at that point but he has put his frustrations to one side in a big to come to an agreement again.

The fight maker wants to make the fight for later this year and has reached out to Lou Di Bella to make it happen.

However, with the big punching New York resident on a undisputed mission, he has a Jonas rematch as back up.

“Then she will fight again later in the year, possibly against Nathasa Jonas in a rematch or preferably for Katie is the Serrano fight, I’ve reached out to Lou Di Bella and I think we should try make that fight. We’ve been through the ego, the bluster, and the arguments, let’s get it done. Plans are underway for Katie Taylor and a very exciting few months are ahead.”