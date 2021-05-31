Joe Fitzpatrick wants Ciaran McVarnock Feile fight

Joe Fitzpatrick [10(7)-1(1)] has become the latest fighter to propose an all-Irish fight for the Feile.

‘The Dragon’ has put forward the idea of an all-Belfast bout on what looks likely to be the first show in the fight mad city since there were two cards on the same night in February of 2020.

The recent Ireland title challenger wants to fight Ciaran McVarnock [11(3)-1] at the Falls Park on August 7th, suggesting the match for the massive fight night online.

A Feile fight night has yet to be officially confirmed but it’s expected Michael Conlan will top an August 7 card in the Falls Park. Tyrone McKenna wants to fight James Tennyson on the undercard and Padraig McCrory has talked positively about appearing.

Now Fitzpatrick has thrown his hat in the ring. The former BUI Celtic Champion was last seen losing within a round to Gary Cully in one of the most eagerly anticipated Irish title fights in recent times. The stylish southpaw has since left Boxing Ireland and teamed up with Warren Boxing Management.

His would be foe returned from two years out of the ring in Sheffield over the weekend, defeating Jamie Quinn to register his eleventh career win.

‘Bunty’ has talked about moving straight into more significant fights once he rid himself of some rust but he is hoping to fight between featherweight and super feather, so a clash with lightweight Fitzpatrick may not appeal.