‘Fans have gone mental for it’ – Huge clamour for ‘Feile bloodbath’ claims McKenna

Tyrone McKenna [21(6)- 2(1)] claims fans have gone ‘mental’ with excitement since he proposed a possible Feile fight with James Tennyson [28(24)-4(4)]- and he knows exactly why.

Upon hearing ‘Tenny’ was to move up in weight after his surprise defeat to Jovanni Straffon in Manchester just under two weeks ago, the call-out king went to work.

‘The Mighty Celt’ suggested the fan-friendly duo trade leather in the Falls Park this August.

The Pete Taylor-trained southpaw claims the reaction was one of pure excitement from the fans and it’s an enthusiasm and eagerness McKenna understands.

“Fans have gone mental for it! I have been stopped many a time in Belfast by fans excited to see it,” McKenna told Irish-boxing.com.

It is as close a match-up as you can get to guaranteeing excitement. It’s two war-loving neighbours with a lot to lose, potentially going at it for as long as ‘it’ lasts.

The thought of such a fight outdoors in front of 10,000 people gave McKenna ‘goosebumps’ and seems to have got many an Irish fight fan dreaming.

For those not salivating at the prospect, the former child actor turned boxing entertainer isn’t giving up on you,. Indeed, he went full Eddie Hearn in a bid to try and sell the match up.

“Could you imagine it. It’s the P4P 1 versus the P4P 2 [According to BoxRec.com’s Irish rankings]. It’s a massive puncher against a man with a solid chin, which is gonna give way first? Not to mention we both love to stand our ground and trade.”

“It would be a bloodbath in Falls Park and a fight that would be remembered in West Belfast and beyond for a very long time.”

There is no personal vendetta or bad blood behind attached to the call out. McKenna, a self promoter of note and a fighter who at times it appears values entertaining more than winning, see’s it as the best fight he could have on the best stage.

“I don’t know what actually inspired it,” he continues when asked the reasoning behind the call out.

“I was just seeing the Feile coming back and then seen Tenny moved up to my weight and I imagined the thousand people going mad for a Westie versus a Westie in a West Belfast Festival. That thought gave me goosebumps and you know I’m not shy when it comes to self promotion so I went on and voiced my thoughts.

“I honestly don’t think I could have a bigger night in my career. As I said before ten thousand Belfast fans out to see two of the best fighters Belfast has to offer at the minute.. nights like that don’t come along often.”

McKenna is keen and believes Tennyson wouldn’t say know but it remains to be seen what avenue Team Tenny believe is best to take next.

The rangy southpaw with a propensity to ignore his physical advantages in favour of going to war could provide a stepping stone to becoming a Belfast headliner and suggest, himself, that he will be there to be hit by Irish boxing’s biggest pound for pound puncher if the fight is made.

“Tenny is a legend and one of the nicest guys you’ll meet but he also loves big fights, so I think he’s up for it. I’m also sure him and his team have seen I like to block with my face, so I think they would fancy their chances,” he adds before revealing he has other Irons in the fire.

“Yeah, there’s always other avenues and Jamie [Conlan, manager] is there with a list of other names we can contact and get a fight with – so you definitely will see the Mighty Celt out again in the Summer anyway!”