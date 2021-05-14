Back in love with boxing – Rejuvenated Graham McCormack ready for new chapter

Boxing has blown a few kisses the way of Graham McCormack [5(1)-0] and finally won back his affection.

With a fight date in sight and a new fresh feel to his team, McCormack is back in love with the game and ready to enjoy the new chapter.

It’s destination Luxemburg next for the ‘G-Train’ as he returns to the ring for the first time since 2019 and puts behind him the disappointment of seeing an American opportunity fall through.

McCormack, who knows nothing about the Benelux country other than they speak the language of love, is more than excited to be back – and travels to the continent full of the kind of enthusiasm he used to bring to fight cards prior to his Boxing Ireland split and the pandemic.

One man he believes is key to reinstalling that vibrancy and hunger for the sport is his old mate but new coach, Shaun Kelly.

“I owe a lot to Shaun he really gave me the love for boxing back,” McCormack told Irish-boxing.com.

“I wasn’t sure if I would fight again this time last year but thanks to Shaun my wife and some close friends I’m loving boxing again. Now I’m really looking forward to getting going again.”

“I’m excited about gettin’ back in the ring. It seems like it was never gonna’ happen at all with one hiccup after another but finally, I’m three weeks away and I can not wait,” he adds before expressing comfort in his new surroundings and excitement at going to war with a mate by his side..

“It feels great that we’re closing in on a fight now. There is a new feel to it now as I have a new coach and team around me. Shaun and I have known and been close friends for 15 years, so there is a bit of an extra buzz to it. I’m excited to finally be getting the show on the road. I am excited to see what my new manager Ian Gaughran can bring as well. It’s all good vibes in the team and we are all looking forward to getting back in there.”

The ‘G-Train’ will be put back into first gear on June 5 as the Limerick fighter returns against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent.

He admits it won’t be full steam ahead but does suggest he hasn’t time for too many warm-up style fights.

“Look, I haven’t been in the ring for almost two years, so there might be a ring rust element to the fight but I can’t look at it like that.

“I’m at the age where I can’t take any chances with any fight, so every fight has an importance to me. I need to go in here like it’s all on the line and I want to impress too. Plus with ring rust, I have had great sparring all camp so I don’t feel rusty at all if I am honest.”

America a fight in North Carolina remains an option, travel depending, but McCormack, who has been linked to Craig McCarthy and has had verbal sparring sessions with Dominic Donegan does have domestic aspirations.

“Once I get back flowing it’s then time to go after some domestic fights

“America is still the goal and my pal Chris Glover has assured me he will get me on some shows over there once all travel restrictions are lifted. It’s going to happen just not right now, so I’m gratefull my manager was able to get me this fight.”