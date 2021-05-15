Shane McGuigan links up with heavyweight Daniel Dubois

Former Ulster Champion Shane McGuigan has teamed up with English heavyweight starlet Daniel Dubois.

The former British champion is the latest through the door at the son of Barry McGuigan’s Kent base.

In the aftermath of suffering his first career loss at the hands of Joe Joyce, Dubois split amicably with coach Martin Bowers and began the hunt for a new trainer. That hunt lead him to Mark Tibbs and the Frank Warren promoted big man confirmed a link up with the London trainer.

However, despite having a June 5th comeback fight confirmed, Dubois has changed trainers again and hired the services of McGuigan.

Considering he lost in a high profile manner in a high profile fight last time out a rebuild awaits, starting with a fight in three weeks against veteran Bogan Dinu.

33-year-old McGuigan has guided Carl Frampton, George Groves, Josh Taylor and Lawrence Okolie to world titles.

McGuigan formerly trained a number of Irish fighters including Conrad Cummings, Anthony Cacace, and, most notably, Frampton.

Other fighters that have passed through McGuigan’s Gym include former two-weight champ David Haye, WBC light welter champ Chantelle Cameron, cricket star Freddie Flintoff, and Portsmouth prospect Josh Pritchard who was forced to retire early due to an abnormality found in a brain scan.

His current stable is made up of Okolie, Anthony Fowler, Luke Campbell, and Chris Billam Smith.