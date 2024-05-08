Rematch hope for Sean McComb – Arnold Barboza Jr willing to ‘run it back anytime’

Arnold Barboza has made the unusual move of offering Sean McComb a rematch.

The American was awarded victory over the Belfast man in the chief support clash to the massive Devin Haney – Ryan Garcia fight in April.

However, the majority felt ‘The Public Nuisance’ should have got the nod and won the fight wide. Indeed, there was widespread shock and discontent surrounding the scoring in the aftermath.

McComb has appeared more hurt than angry since but his coach Pete Taylor cried robbery’ and his manager Lee Eaton lodged an appeal.

In such instances, complaint and ire rarely inspire rematches, particularly when the bigger name gets the win.

Yet, Barboza has offered hope, claiming he’d ‘run it back’ with McComb ‘anytime’.

Guys I’m willing to run it back with Sean anytime also Ramirez, Garcia, Haney, Matias, Cruz. These are the fights I want. I’m a fighter I fight. Always grateful never satisfied. #warBARBOZA — Arnold Barboza jr (@jrBarbozaArnold) May 3, 2024

Barboza’s willingness to repeat doesn’t necessarily mean McComb will get a second shot at the undefeated American.

The 32-year-old LA native would have to get Golden Boy’s blessing.

Speaking not long after the New York hosted fight McComb said: “I’ve put 24 years of commitment and life into this sport to get on the big stage and showcase my skills. I did everything that was in my control, and I’m happy about that.

“What I’m unhappy about is the decision that I worked so hard for. A life changing opportunity ripped away from me. I just hope I get another shot at the level I belong at because, for now, it’s back to the unknown!”