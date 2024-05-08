Diva antics help Paul Loonam prepare for eagerly anticipated debut

Paul Loonam has benefited from the not-so-diva-like approach of the man they call ‘The Diva’ throughout his debut preparations.

The Offaly native fights without the vest for the first time on JB Promotion’s Mayday Mayhem card in the Warehouse at the Red Cow.

He has prepared for the debut in Unit 3 under the guidance of his father and Niall Barrett. The 22-year-old also found himself in camp with Gary Cully, who is mid-preparation for his May 25 clash with Francesco Patera – and he took full advantage of being in and around a Matchroom star with a solid standing and huge ambitions.

The St. Carthages graduate sought advice and insight into all things boxing ahead of a six-round paid bow and the Son of Sarto was more than willing to share.

“Training beside Gary has been world-class learning,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“[I’ve been] picking up loads of things every day both on the boxing and business side of the game,” he adds before discussing life at Unit 3 in more general terms.

“My first pro camp has been absolutely fantastic. Training in Unit 3 has been a huge benefit to my boxing.”

It’s a big change from life at his old amateur gym, particularly with the meticulous Barrett involved. Although, the exciting JB promotions prospect is enjoying the fresh way of doing things and seems particularly fond of the changes the pro training inspires in his approach.

“The main difference I’m finding is the length of training and the sparring rounds are longer, but I really enjoy that, as I can take my time setting up my shots.”

Loonam gets professionally baptised against Nicolae, a Romanian who has been in with Eric Donovan and Callum Bradley.

The Offaly native will be a firm favourite but isn’t taking anything for granted and is conscious to not let the occasion get to him.

“I’m very excited for my professional debut, it’s going to be a huge night for me in my career. The main thing is to stay focused on getting the win

“I’m expecting a game opponent Friday night, he’s been in there with very good opponents throughout the years so he is tricky. I’m looking forward to putting my skills on display.

“Anything can happen in the squared circle. Im not one to make predictions but I’m sure you’ll see the best version of Paul “The Boxer” Loonam to date in that ring on Friday night.”