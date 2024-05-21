Half a million in Sports Capital Grants awarded to Boxing Clubs

Boxing clubs have been awarded a combined sum of almost €500,000 following successful applications to the Sports Capital Grant – Equipment.

IABA conducted workshops available to all eligible clubs for all steps of the process during the application window, including the registration process, the application process, and on the drawdown process

The projects include new boxing rings, mats, heating and protective gear, establishment and outfit of an outdoor gym, weights, body composition analyser and specific project funding, such as equipment to assist in delivering inclusive boxing training, and participation-based training.

Awards:

Ennis Boxing Club (To purchase gym equipment): €13,842

Kilfenora Boxing Club (Ring and boxing equipment): €30,000

West Cork Jesters: €45,987

Kanturk Boxing Club (Equipment Grant): €1,500

Midleton Boxing Club (performance related equipment): €29,809

Sunnyside Amateur Boxing Club (Non-Personal Sports Equipment) €6,977

Derryveagh Boxing Club (Mats, heating & protective gear): €2,477

Palmerstown (boxing club Training equipment): €8,075

St Catherine’s Boxing Club (2023 – Sports Equipment upgrade): €4,087

Loughrea Boxing Club (Purchase of gym equipment): €7,735

Monivea Boxing Club (to purchase a training boxing ring): €11,780

Olympic Boxing Club, Galway: (Purchase and upgrading of club sports equipment): €24,678

Oughterard Amateur Boxing Club (To encourage participation in boxing): €7,500

Tralee Boxing Club (Gym Equipment): €38,794

Setanta Boxing Academy (Body Composition Analyser for Boxers): €1,827

O’Hanlon Park Boxing Club (Outdoor Gym to enhance mental health) €27,346

Tredagh Amateur Boxing Club (Boxing Ring, Cardio Equipment, Boxing Equipment): €36,877

Castlebar Boxing Club (cardio equipment, punch bags, weights for gym): €40,300

Claremorris Boxing Club: (Boxing Centre of Excellence for Mayo): €24,600

Dunboyne Amateur Boxing Club (Sports Equipment): €19,464

East Meath Boxing Club (To update the boxing training equipment at EMBC): €10,645

Castleblayney Boxing Club (New Equipment to Improve Inclusion in Boxing): €30,784

Gateway Boxing Club Sligo (Gateway Boxing Club ,Center Of Excellence Phase 2): €37,962

Clonmel Boxing Club Ltd (Boxing cardio / conditioning equipment): €24,953

Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar (Sports Equipment for Olympic BC Mullingar): €13,610

Enniscorthy Boxing Academy (Boxing Equipment): €8,903

Saint Aidan’s Boxing Club (St Aidan’s BC – Equipment): €9,169