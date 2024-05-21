Half a million in Sports Capital Grants awarded to Boxing Clubs
Boxing clubs have been awarded a combined sum of almost €500,000 following successful applications to the Sports Capital Grant – Equipment.
IABA conducted workshops available to all eligible clubs for all steps of the process during the application window, including the registration process, the application process, and on the drawdown process
The projects include new boxing rings, mats, heating and protective gear, establishment and outfit of an outdoor gym, weights, body composition analyser and specific project funding, such as equipment to assist in delivering inclusive boxing training, and participation-based training.
Awards:
Ennis Boxing Club (To purchase gym equipment): €13,842
Kilfenora Boxing Club (Ring and boxing equipment): €30,000
West Cork Jesters: €45,987
Kanturk Boxing Club (Equipment Grant): €1,500
Midleton Boxing Club (performance related equipment): €29,809
Sunnyside Amateur Boxing Club (Non-Personal Sports Equipment) €6,977
Derryveagh Boxing Club (Mats, heating & protective gear): €2,477
Palmerstown (boxing club Training equipment): €8,075
St Catherine’s Boxing Club (2023 – Sports Equipment upgrade): €4,087
Loughrea Boxing Club (Purchase of gym equipment): €7,735
Monivea Boxing Club (to purchase a training boxing ring): €11,780
Olympic Boxing Club, Galway: (Purchase and upgrading of club sports equipment): €24,678
Oughterard Amateur Boxing Club (To encourage participation in boxing): €7,500
Tralee Boxing Club (Gym Equipment): €38,794
Setanta Boxing Academy (Body Composition Analyser for Boxers): €1,827
O’Hanlon Park Boxing Club (Outdoor Gym to enhance mental health) €27,346
Tredagh Amateur Boxing Club (Boxing Ring, Cardio Equipment, Boxing Equipment): €36,877
Castlebar Boxing Club (cardio equipment, punch bags, weights for gym): €40,300
Claremorris Boxing Club: (Boxing Centre of Excellence for Mayo): €24,600
Dunboyne Amateur Boxing Club (Sports Equipment): €19,464
East Meath Boxing Club (To update the boxing training equipment at EMBC): €10,645
Castleblayney Boxing Club (New Equipment to Improve Inclusion in Boxing): €30,784
Gateway Boxing Club Sligo (Gateway Boxing Club ,Center Of Excellence Phase 2): €37,962
Clonmel Boxing Club Ltd (Boxing cardio / conditioning equipment): €24,953
Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar (Sports Equipment for Olympic BC Mullingar): €13,610
Enniscorthy Boxing Academy (Boxing Equipment): €8,903
Saint Aidan’s Boxing Club (St Aidan’s BC – Equipment): €9,169