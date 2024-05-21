TV Radio Silence stopping JB Promotions ramping up the dial

Radio silence from TV stations is all that is preventing Dublin boxing from revisiting the halcyon days of Bernard Dunne claims Jay Byrne.

The Dubliner promoted his fourth show in six months at the Warehouse in the Red Cow earlier this month.

Basking in the success of a fight night topped by an enthralling BUI light welterweight Celtic title fight between Dave Ryan and Tony McGlynn, the fighter-turned-fight-maker claimed Dublin was seeing something of a boxing rebirth.

The JB Promotions boss believes momentum is building in the capital once again with increased fan interest, an increased number of pros and an increased willingness among Irish fighters to fight each other.

Indeed, the Loughlinstown native believes if he can secure a TV deal and generate more mainstream interest the good times will be back for good.

“The experience so far has been a very enjoyable but it’s a difficult task with limited mainstream media support,” he begins in a very honest interview.



“But for the occasional article from Kev Byrne in the Irish Sun and the interest shown from the Gazette, we would only have Irish-boxing.com and the boxing media’s help.

“We are trying to bring back the Bernard Dunne days and I’m confident if we had mainstream support along with a TV broadcaster that’s achievable. In fact, with the talent in Ireland and the increased thirst for boxing, we could have a more active scene with regular big nights.”

Byrne was one of the first to move with the coming to an end of an Olympic cycle, adding Elite champion and U22 European medal winner Paul Loonam to a stable that already had former underage amateur of note Matthew Tyndall. He is confident both have that sprinkle of stardust and believes there are many more capable of ditching the vest and becoming a success.

The 37-year-old hints if those amateurs had the option of boxing on the box in Ireland they may not be lost to British or American rosters.

“We are signing a lot of brand new professionals. Some of these guys are decorated amateurs and have all the skills to be superstars, However, a lack of TV makes that a little bit harder.”

TG4 has been the kindest network to boxing in recent years, showing the National Elite Championship finals, as well as, some MHD Promotions bills.

Byrne reveals he has approached them as he feels they are the perfect fit.

“We have contacted TG4 on a number of occasions to no avail. We really feel they could benefit from what we have to offer and our way of working.

“We put on really entertaining fights. We also promote regularly and can provide good cards on a regular basis. We hope to do two or three more entertaining events in 2024 and that will set up a brilliant and busy 2025. A lot of the newer pros are one or two fights away from being ready for the kind of domestic clashes that never fail to entertain, so the product will make for better TV then.”