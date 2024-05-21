Mystic Mick- Conlan predicted Usyk dominance six years ago

There has never really been any doubt about it, Michael Conlan knows his boxing.

The Olympic medal winner is as much a boxing fan as he is a fight talent and keeps an eye across all things sweet science.

The Belfast man is generally aware of the young amateurs coming through the ranks, particularly in Ireland and his views on any level of fight would be respected.

As if to cement his reputation as a knowledgeable boxing brain and a spotter of talent, he revealed he backed one Oleksandr Usyk for heavyweight success as far back as 2018.

While sharing a tweet he wrote six ago, he did admit he fancied Tyson Fury to be too big for the former cruiserweight when they fought in Saudi Arabia on Saturday but was happy to point out he backed the history-making Ukranian to rule the galaxy.

Speaking after Usyk became undisputed heavyweight ruler he took to social media to say: “I’ve been shouting Usyk’s name for a long time, always been a big fan of him! I thought Tyson Fury would be too big but my God great performance from a master boxer in Usyk! Congratulations champ.”