Liam Walsh makes Exciting Promise Ahead of Debut

Irish boxing fans will be introduced to an exciting new fighter this Saturday according to Liam Walsh.

The Kerry youngster makes his debut on Celtic Clash 12 this coming Saturday and is not only confident of victory but believes it will mark the start of a fan-friendly career.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com the teen advised fans to “expect an exciting fighter” before suggesting he will be all about the win on his pro debut.

“I predict a win and to be honest I’ll take it however it comes.”

The Sliabh Luachra BC graduate doesn’t as of yet know who he is fighting but he has prepared for a debut test.

“I’m expecting a tough challenge but I’ve prepared very well and I’ve put in lots of rounds sparring. I’m very excited and I’m fully prepared.”

‘The Kingdom Kid’ has linked up with legendary coach Tony Davitt – who will co-mange the prospect alongside Boxing Ireland – for an assault on the pros following a strong underage amateur career.

With the Castleisland club, Walsh won Kerry and Munster titles as well as competing at the national level and winning multiple box cup competitions.

Having grown into a rangy middleweight boxer, the Kingdom fighter is an interesting addition to the scene and one who veteran Davitt is extremely excited about.