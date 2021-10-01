Conrad Cummings Confirms Comeback Date

Conrad Cummings [17(7)-4(1)-1] is now officially back.

‘Dynamite’ has announced a fight date and will trade leather for the first time since his defeat to Danny Dignam in November of 2019 next month.

The Coalisland middle is the latest name confirmed on MHD’s MHD XI fight night set for the Europa Hotel and November 13.

Cummings joins Matthew Fitzsimons and Colm Murphy on the list of confirmed fighters on the card. A ring rust exercise seems most likely with the Tyrone fighter expected to dust off the cobwebs before surveying his options going into 2022.

The Coalisland middleweight hasn’t fought in nigh on two years and many felt he may have retired. However, at the turn of the year, he told Irish-boxing.com of his intentions to return and promised he had loads left in the tank.

Then this week the former Cyclone and MTK fighter confirmed he signed a managerial agreement with Kieran Farrell – and now he has a date to look forward to.

The middleweight endured a tough 2019 in and out of the ring and it came to a point where many felt the Tyrone fighter would call it a day at the age of just 28.

After a second defeat to Luke Keeler in March of that year Cumming suffered a period of depression, which he openly discussed heading into a fight with up and coming talent Danny Dignum. Yet, despite reaching a better place mentally, a bad year was bookended by defeat in a WBO rankings title fight.

Such was the manner of the reverse against Dugnum that social media had Cummings retired before he had left the ring and in the days after the talk within the game was that the fighter was seriously considering his future in the sport. Indeed, the fighter himself admits his 2019 displays would suggest he should call it a day.

However, with a period of time to reflect, which was extended by the pandemic, Cummings vowed to fight on.

Speaking previously the Tyrone battler was adamant the issues he had outside the ring translated negatively to his performances in it. He argued he has since emerged refreshed, rejuvenated and raring to go.

“The old saying goes ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I am in a good place now thank God,” Cummings said.

“I have 17 wins and four loses and that’s nothing to be laughed at. It’s a very good record, I am only a young man, I have lots of experience, it’s a new year now, so on wards and upwards. I am feeling good and I am looking forward to the future.

“Last year performances would tell you it’s time to call it a day, but it’s not time to call it a day. Last year there was lots of stuff out of the ring that showed in the performances. That’s all behind me now and I am looking forward. I am looking forward to showing a new fresh energetic and better Conrad.”