Watch- Carl Frampton’s son hilariously gatecrashes interview

Social distancing means media companies have to get creative in terms of content and how they secure it.

Instead of studio interviews Skype, Zoom and other apps have become common case.

Take into account the schools are also effected by the current lock down the amount of children gate crashing interviews has also increased, but none have been as entertaining as the cameo played by Carl Frampton’s son Rossa.

This week the former two weight world champ and three weight world champion hopeful was interviewed by Dev Sahni as part of Queensberry Promotions’ The Lockdown Lowdown series.

Frampton was mid answering questions when young son Rossa, 5, entered the room claiming he heard something ‘knocking three times’.

‘The Jackal’ asked if it was a ghost before the youngster comically comes back with ‘yes, it was a killer’.

"I heard something knock on my door three times." 🚪

"What was it, a ghost?" 👻

"Yes, it was a killer." 😳

"Right… go and tell your mum." 🤣