Jono Carroll has done his Herring homework and backs Frampton to register historic win

Jono Carroll is confident Carl Frampton has what it takes to defeat Jamel Herring and become a three weight world champion.

Frampton is set to challenge the WBO super featherweight world champion when boxing resumes.

The deal is all but done, but the current pandemic has stopped venue and date being confirmed.

Still there remains genuine excitement regarding the clash, particularly due to the fact it provides ‘The Jackal’ with the chance to become Ireland’s first three weight world champ.

However, despite the fact ‘Semper Fi’ is a world title holder not to many Irish fight fans have seen the former Marine in action – and thus are unaware of his capabilities.

One Irish fight follower who has watched the big for the weight American is fellow super featherweight Jono Carroll – and ‘King Kong’ believes the Belfast man is the better of the two.

As a 126lbs world title hopeful himself, the Dub researched the 34-year-old and claims he has been told he isn’t has powerful as his frame may suggest.

Carroll feels Frampton would have the upper hand in terms of speed and work rate.

“[Herring] is alright but Carl should beat him,” the southpaw explained.

“He’s not that fast. He is lazy but then he loads up sometimes and looks like he holds a bit of power,” adds the fighter whose most recent win was over Scott Quigg and came on the back of sparring the likes of Tevin Farmer stateside.

“I know people who spar him and stuff and they said he is just upper body big. His legs are skinny as anything and he hasn’t got that much power. They think Carl should beat him also.”