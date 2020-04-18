Logo

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano likely to play out in ‘unique environment’ reveals Eddie Hearn

By | on April 18, 2020 |
Katie Taylor’s mega clash with Amanda Serrano looks set to play out behind closed doors and in a ‘unique environment’.

Eddie Hearn yesterday revealed plans to run a six week six card boxing extravaganza once permitted.

The Matchroom boss is hoping to be able to run fight nights from from late June or early July and has plans for six shows over six weekends.

The promoter, who works with Taylor as well as Jono Carroll, TJ Doheny and James Tennyson, revealed the shows will behind closed doors.

The project could be held at a multi-purpose facility, with all fights potentially happening in the same place. Hearn could announce his plans as early as next month if Britain’s exit strategy becomes clearer.

Anthony Joshua’s return isn’t expected to be part of the six successive shows, but considering Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight showdown against Alexander Povetkin – the card Taylor is set to play out on – has been rescheduled for July 4, suggests the ‘biggest women’s fight of all time’ remains on course to take place this summer.

“I feel that June is still in the balance but we are working towards boxing behind closed doors for the end of June or early July,” Hearn told the Daily Mail.

“We are in the process of building a unique environment for boxing to return.

“That will be our own environment that we will self create for a period of probably between four and six weeks. We will stage a number of shows.

“We don’t want to take any chances though. For the sake of a few months we are not going to put people at risk of contracting an illness which could potentially be fatal so we won’t do it unless it is safe.”

It’s quite possible James Tennyson’s lightweight British title fight with Gavin Gwynne will also take place in the six week stint.

