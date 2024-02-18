Patient Posh Boy – Colm Murphy staying humble

Despite the fact he’s moved within touching distance of a third title after just 10 fights Colm Murphy is singing off the slow and steady wins the race hymn sheet.

‘Posh Boy’ continued his extremely impressive start to professional boxing, reaching the 10-0- milestone with relative ease at the Europa Hotel last weekend.

The stoppage win over Julias Thomas Kisarawe will put the BUI Celtic and Irish title winner in line for a Commonwealth tilt – and the Mark Dunlop-managed featherweight, who looks to fight in Galway next month, could have another strap around his waste as early as a dozen fights in.

Three titles in such a time frame represents a fast start but the college graduate is preaching patience and doing all he can to stay humble.

“It’s still early days. I’m only 24 and have plenty of life in me. I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but just keep my head down and make the most of being young,” he told David Mohan for Belfast Media.

“I’m boxing a lot on these small-hall shows and people might say I’m just a small-hall fighter, but I’m building up my record where hopefully I can get some big-money fights on big platforms.

“I’m grateful for all who pay their hard-earned money to come, my new team and previous team, so hopefully I am out again soon as there is lots to work on.”

Reflecting on his third round stoppage win he added: “I heard the referee say ‘you need to show me something’ (to Kisarawe) so I worked on it.

“I wish the fight could have gone on, but I can only beat who is in front of me. I was happy with the performance with a new team. Sometimes it can take a while to set in and I do have a lot to improve on, but I’ll keep grinding away and hopefully good things will come.”

Photo Credit Mark Mead