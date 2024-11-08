Katie Taylor Expresses Tyson – Paul ‘Concern’

Katie Taylor would love to see Mike Tyson teach Jake Paul a boxing lesson but is more concerned with the heavyweight legend’s health than the result.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson, 58, will fight Jake Paul across eight rounds inside the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, November 15 in a co-main event to Taylor’s rematch with Amanda Serrano.

Much of the lead-in to the contest has been centred around the ethics of having ‘Iron Mike’ take on a boxing three decades his junior in Paul — particularly after their originally scheduled date this past summer was delayed after Tyson experienced a medical issue on a flight from Florida to California.

The two-weight undisputed champion hasn’t got into that debate preferring to point to how much of an honour it is to share a card with a Hall of Fame fighter.

However, the trailblazing Bray native admits she does have some concerns considering the American’s age.

“Yeah, there are obviously concerns there,” Taylor told talkSPORT of the Tyson-Paul fight. “I don’t want to see him getting hurt.

“As an icon of the sport, I have so much respect for Mike Tyson as a fighter and what he has done for the sport,” Olympic champion Taylor added.

“He’s in there against a real young, fresh guy in Jake Paul and he’s a good athlete as well.”

Still while pointing out the potential dangers, the 36-year-old still believes ‘Iron Mike’ has enough to defeat the social media star live on Netflix.

But Mike Tyson seems to be very confident in himself. He seems to be putting the work in and training hard so I hope he comes out on top.

“But we will see what happens. That is what makes this such an amazing spectacle, you don’t know what is going to happen in this fight so everybody is going to be tuning in and it’s going to be very interesting.”

When pushed on who she believes will win, Taylor, who has had her spats with Serrano’s manager Paul, would only say who she hopes gets their hand raised.

“I don’t know, I really hope Mike Tyson pulls it off but Jake Paul is a young man, he is fresh, he’s a good athlete, he seems to punch OK so I have no idea. But, then again, I don’t know how good Jake Paul takes a shot, I don’t know how good his chin is.

“Mike Tyson can catch anyone with a good shot so it’s going to be very interesting. I’m obviously rooting for Mike Tyson.”