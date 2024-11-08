Latest Updates: Is the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight Still On?

Image Source

The buzz around “Iron” Mike Tyson facing off against Jake “The Problem Child” Paul has kept fight fans on the edge of their seats.

With months of anticipation, this showdown has captured more attention than most. Despite a few bumps along the road—like delays, health rumors, and other matches for Paul—rest assured, the bout is still happening.

It might not be exactly what you picture, but Tyson and Paul are set to deliver an entertaining spectacle.

The upcoming fight is not your regular pay-per-view event; it’s coming to you via Netflix. Here’s what you need to know!

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Date, Time and Streaming

Date: Friday, Nov. 15

Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Streaming: Netflix

TV: N/A

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Official Fight Rules

The much-anticipated match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will take on a unique format. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has sanctioned the fight, giving it an official stamp of approval.

Prepare for a slightly different bout than usual, with eight rounds that are two minutes long each. This adjustment allows for a faster-paced fight while keeping things safe with heavier 14-ounce gloves.

These gloves offer more protection for both fighters’ wrists and hands, ensuring safety is a top priority.

If you’re curious about the Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson odds, keep an eye on the betting lines as they might shift leading up to the fight night. As of now, Jake Paul is favored with a moneyline of -330, while Mike Tyson stands at +250.

If you think Jake might secure an early victory, you can bet on him to win in Round 1 at +1300 or Round 2 at +1000.

The odds suggest that the fight could be unpredictable, so make sure to check back for updates!

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight card

Super lightweight title bout: Amando Serrano vs. Katie Taylor

Middleweight: Whindersson Nunes vs. Neeraj Goyat

Welterweight: Abel Ramos vs. Mario “El Azteca” Barrios

Preliminaries

Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool

Lucas Bahdi vs. Corey Marksman

Dana Coolwell vs. Bruce Carrington Jr.

Tyson’s Knee is Just Fine

Recently, fans expressed concern about Mike Tyson’s health after spotting a video of him sparring with a compression sleeve on his knee. But don’t worry—Tyson’s team has reassured everyone that it’s just a precaution.

His agent, Andrew Ruf, explained that the sleeve is simply a preventive measure to keep Tyson in top shape for his big fight against Jake Paul.

Joann Mignano, Tyson’s publicist, added that the boxing legend is focused on his training and that the knee sleeve has no impact on his performance.

Paul vs. Tyson Predictions

As the fight day approaches, analysts and fans alike are buzzing with predictions. Currently, the odds favor Jake Paul. They are betting on the match lasting six or seven rounds. If you’re into sports betting, many mobile apps are offering promotions for those eager to place their bets.

Jake Paul stepped into the ring last against Mike Perry, snagging victory with a thrilling sixth-round TKO on July 20. That win pushed his record to an impressive 10 wins and just one loss. Paul stands tall at 6-foot-1 and weighs 230 pounds—a bit heavier than his usual 200-pound fighting weight.

On the other side, Mike Tyson, though older at 58, still packs a punch at 5-foot-10, with a fighting weight of 220 pounds in his last exhibition. Known for his legendary speed and power, Tyson remains a formidable opponent despite the age difference.

As both fighters prepare to face off, fans can’t wait to see if experience or youth will prevail in this extraordinary matchup.