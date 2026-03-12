Preview: O’Leary vs Hughes – ‘Big Bang’ Looks to Impress on Home Turf in Dublin Title Clash

Just metres from the streets where he grew up, Dublin’s Pierce O’Leary faces the biggest night of his career this Saturday as he takes on seasoned British veteran Maxi Hughes for the IBO super lightweight title in the 3Arena.

‘Big Bang’ was initially scheduled to square off with Mark Chamberlain, a man no stranger to causing an upset after holding Manchester’s Jack Rafferty to a draw in his own backyard.

However, Chamberlain was forced to withdraw just two weeks out from the fight after being hospitalised with an infection, paving the way for fellow Brit Maxi Hughes to step in.

Hughes presents a completely different challenge to the one O’Leary had been preparing for. Chamberlain is a tall, heavy handed puncher, while Hughes is a much shorter, compact operator, with the only real similarity between the pair being that both fight from southpaw.

A livewire when within striking range, Hughes is well equipped for fighting at close quarters, often disrupting his opponents’ rhythm with sharp straight counters and advancing by cutting off the ring with a dogged work rate combined with high volume attacks.

The Yorkshireman has built a reputation for dragging fighters into deep waters and uncomfortable exchanges, doing exactly that against Gary Cully and Archie Sharp.

Standing opposite him will be one of Ireland’s brightest talents. The Sherrif Street raised boxer possesses a high boxing IQ and explosive power, earning the moniker ‘Big Bang’ through a series of highlight-reel knockouts that have quickly marked him as one of the division’s most dangerous punchers.

Possessing the power of a stallion, the Dubliner is no stranger to spectacular finishes, with lightning-quick check hooks leaving multiple opponents sprawled across the canvas.

Patient, powerful, and precise, the European Champion builds his attacks on the back of beautiful timing and efficiency hidden behind a snappy jab, rarely wasting punches and often catching opponents cleanly as they step in to range.

The difference in stance and styles could create an interesting tactical dynamic. With Hughes preferring to apply pressure and force fighters into uncomfortable dogged exchanges, he may find himself stepping directly into the kind of counters that have become a trademark of ‘Big Bang’.

For Hughes, the challenge of spoiling the O’Leary party on Saturday night will not only be dealing with the Dubliners power, but also the noise of a Dublin crowd firmly behind their hometown fighter, which no doubt will create a cauldron-like atmosphere.

Just metres away on Sherriff Street, the area has been awash with tricolours and O’Leary motifs all week, and with the hometown hero fighting on his doorstep, the Dublin crowd will have little distance to travel to turn the 3Arena into hostile territory for the visiting Yorkshireman.