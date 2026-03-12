Debutant Adam Olaniyan Eyes Dubois and Itoma But Looking Within for now

Adam Olaniyan has his sights set on becoming king of the Queensberry heavyweights, but insists he is on his journey for now.

The Tallaght teenager officially begins his professional career this weekend at the 3Arena and does so under Frank Warren’s promotional guidance.

Also on Warren’s books are two of the more exciting big men at present, former world champion Daniel Dubois and the man billed as the heir to the throne Moses Itoma.

Olaniyan, a teen heralded for his boxing IQ, has the boxing business savvy to attach himself to both, although he is using them for inspiration rather than viewing them as rivals going into his debut.

The Jobstown graduate’s underage amateur successes had many earmarking him as a possible Olympic gold medal winner. His move to the pros was a surprise, but the 19-year-old notes the likes of Dubois and Itoma proved you don’t need Olympic experience to be a pro success.

“There’s a thing in boxing where if you don’t win an Olympic gold medal, your career won’t be as good as it could be,” he said.

“But you look at Daniel Dubois – he beat Anthony Joshua, he’s beaten top-level guys, and he became world champion. Looking at Moses and how he’s ripping through the heavyweight division and progressing… if they can do that, they’re only human.

“I can do that too.”

While the examples helped convince him the professional route was viable, Olaniyan is keen to stress he isn’t trying to mirror anyone else’s career.

“I can appreciate how young they turned over and what they’ve accomplished. But I’m my own man.

DUBLIN, IRELAND: MARCH 12: St Patricks Day Weekend – Dickens v Cacace. Final press Conference at Dynamic Space, Stillorgan, Dublin, Ireland on the 12th March 2026. Queensberry Promotions. Credit: Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

“I’m not looking at their story and I’m not looking at their clock to set my time.”

While it will in his own time, the former underage amateur standout says the time will come.

“I’m doing things at my own pace and when the time is right we’ll fight.

“And hopefully, God willing, they’re mega fights – me, Daniel, Moses – and we can just change heavyweight boxing for the better.”