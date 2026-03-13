“I Wear My Heart on My Sleeve” – Colm Murphy Promises Showstealing Jono Carroll War

Colm Murphy believes his clash with Jono Carroll has all the ingredients to steal the show in Dublin this weekend.

The Belfast man steps into one of the biggest fights of his career when he faces the experienced former world title challenger, and much to his own excitement, the Commonwealth featherweight champion is promising fans an all-action affair.

In fact, the undefeated MHD fighter says supporters should expect nothing less.

“I wear my heart on my sleeve every time I step in the ring,” Murphy told Irish-boxing.com on fight week.

“I know fully well what I’m putting myself into here and this is what I want. I think our fight could steal the show.”

‘Posh Boy’ admits there is a certain full-circle element to the IBO title fight on the undercard of Anthony Cacace’s world title challenge to Jazza Dickens.

As an amateur coming through the ranks, ‘King Kong’ was one of the Irish professionals whose career he followed closely.

Now the two share the same ring.

“Especially when I was amateur, hearing about him and reading all his reports,” Murphy explained.

“So that’s what I mean – I know fully well what I’m putting myself into here.”

The entertaining college graduate heads into the bout in excellent form following another title-earning stoppage win in Newtownabbey just a matter of weeks ago, a performance he says showcased his composure under pressure.

“My opponent came out swinging like a maniac,” he recalled.

“I was mentally prepared for that. I didn’t panic, kept my composure and was coming on strong and stopped him. He had never been stopped before,” he adds before revealing their were no title-winning celebrations.

“I went and made a protein shake straight after my last fight,” Murphy revealed.

“That’s just the way I look after myself and my body. I look after myself, look after my body.

“There was no alcohol or anything like that,” he explained.

“I was way below weight actually and had to enjoy some food – get a pizza or something just to put the mass back on.”

The result has given Murphy momentum heading into what is expected to be the toughest fight of his career.

And with both fighters known for their aggressive styles, Murphy believes fans could be treated to something special.

“There’s a big crowd coming down to support me,” he said.

“That only spurs me on.”