“I’m Not Just Coming To Get Paid” – Irish Upster Maxi Hughes Warns Pierce O’Leary

Maxi Hughes insists he isn’t travelling to Dublin simply to collect a payday on Saturday.

Maximus says he is in town, ready to add to his collection of Irish scalps. Hughes plans to put Pierce O’Leary’s name beside James Fryers, Paul Hyland Jr, Jono Carroll and Gary Cully on the list of Irish boxers he’s defeated.

The experienced Yorkshire fighter accepted the bout on just two weeks’ notice, replacing O’Leary’s original opponent, Mark Chamberlain, late in the day.

Despite the short preparation time, the English fighter says he only took the fight because he believes he can win it.

“I wouldn’t say it’s been a training camp,” Hughes admitted when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“We got the fight on two weeks’ notice. The week before I got the phone call I was up in Belfast doing a week’s sparring with Colm Murphy. Other than that I was just ticking over.”

While many see the bout as a showcase opportunity for the Dublin fighter on home soil, Hughes has crossed the Irish Sea with plans of spoiling the party.

“I’m confident enough in accepting the fight,” he said. “I’m not just taking it to get paid. I truly believe in my own ability that I’ve got enough to get the win.”

The clash may have come together quickly, but Hughes says his mentality remains unchanged. Winning is always the goal.

“That’s every fight,” he explained. “It’s not just this fight in particular. Every fight is always about getting the win.”

The veteran insists the competitive edge that has driven him throughout his career still burns strong.

“I’ve still got ambition as a fighter,” he said. “And I’ve still got that ego where I want to win. I don’t just come and lay down.”

The Josh Warrington stablemate plans to rely on experience and ring IQ to handle whatever unfolds on the night. “Just adapt,” he said. “Make whatever adjustments I need to make and do what I need to do to win.”

“We boxed on the same bill when I beat Jono. Pierce was on the undercard so I’ve seen a couple of his fights.”

However, he says the detailed breakdown of O’Leary’s style is something he leaves to his team.

“I just let my coaches do the studying and they tell me what I need to know.”