O’Shaq Attack – Warren Eyes up World Title Homecoming for Anthony Cacace

Frank Warren wants to deliver a massive homecoming fight for man of the moment Anthony Cacace.

‘The Apache’ took another big name scalp on the road on Saturday night, going into Leigh Wood’s hometown where he stoped the two-time world champion.

The sensational victory prompted talk of whether the form fighter should explore a homecoming or a world title shot next.

Frank Warren believes he can do both.

The veteran promoter believes the former IBF super featherweight world champion has earned the right to go home is adamant he will deliver it for him.

“It’s got to be Belfast,” he said.

“I really want that for him, a big fight there. That’s something he deserves, he’s been brilliant, he’s been a road warrior. He’s gone into fights as an underdog and come through. He’s a superb fighter, and I’m proud to promote him. Belfast next.”

The homecoming fight could well be a world title bout. With WBC super-featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster‘s name on everyone, including Frank Warren’s lips immediately after the fight.

The consensus was that the Queensberry boss could tempt the 130lbs world champion to the capital of European boxing – and the idea the Anderstown native could become Ireland’s first WBC world champion since Wayne McCullough certainly appealed.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND. MAY 10: Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood The Hurt Game Fight Night on the 10th May 2025 at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham. Queensberry Promotions. Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Reflecting on the 36-year-old natural talent’s victory over a puncher with wins over Michael Conlan and David Oliver Joyce, Warren added: “Anto was superb tonight. That’s three two-time world champions he’s beaten. It’s amazing. When you look at how long it has taken him to show what he is all about. He’s a superb fighter.”